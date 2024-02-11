"He only tapped twice" - Fans react as Rodolfo Vieira sets a record with arm triangle submission win over Armen Petrosyan at UFC Vegas 86

Rodolfo Vieira etched his name into history books earlier today as he submitted Armen Petrosyan at UFC Vegas 86.

The Brazilian wrapped up business early this weekend as he locked up his fourth finish via an arm triangle choke in the opening round, setting a new UFC record in the process.

Interestingly, 'The Black Belt Hunter' had won his UFC debut against Oskar Piechota via an arm triangle as well. His other two victims en route to the promotion record were Saparbek Safarov and Cody Brundage, respectively.

Suffice it to say fight fans are delighted with the 34-year-old's statement performance against Petrosyan at UFC Vegas 86, with many flooding social media to note their appreciation for the fighter.

Catch Rodolfo Vieira's record-breaking submission over Armen Petrosyan below:

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@What_a_Bets wrote:

"Set it up beautifully. Really shows how strong he is securing it from top mount."

@JustOurKind joked:

Early stoppage. You have to tap three times for it to count; he only tapped twice.

@JDmyzC04 pointed out:

"Bro tapped and then protested the stoppage 😂."

@imamretired claimed:

"Russian dude sucks wtf."

@joaopandrade wrote:

"Petrosyan is a cheater."

@thefrenchwood said:

"A nightmare."

@jake24 had this to say:

"Executed perfectly, spread him, and went for the kill. Been some good fights tonight."

Screenshots courtesy @SpinninBackfist on X

How many submission wins does Rodolfo Vieira have in MMA?

Before transitioning to MMA, Rodolfo Vieira was one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu Gi competitors of his generation. According to an article by BJJ Heroes, he is a former IBJJF World, ADCC World, and IBJJF Pan American Champion.

So, no wonder he has made use of his unparalleled grappling pedigree to trump his opponents in MMA as well. Nine of his 10 wins in mixed martial arts have come via submissions, with five of his submissions coming via arm triangle chokes and the rest four via rear-naked chokes.

Watch Rudolfo Vieira's exceptional grappling across MMA and jiu-jitsu competitions: