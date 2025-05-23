"He tends to focus on stand-up" - Grappling specialist Magomed Akaev plans to exploit Ibragim Dauev's one-dimensional approach

Promotional newcomer Magomed Akaev has identified a critical weakness in fellow Russian Ibragim Dauev's arsenal before they trade leather in a featherweight MMA joust at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The undefeated grappling specialist is out to build on his perfect 10-0 record when he takes to the Circle for the first time inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and he's studied everything about his compatriot's game to recognize areas where he believes he can impose his will. Ahead of his promotional bow, Akaev told ONE Championship:

"Ibragim is more of a striker, from what I've seen in his fights. He tends to focus on stand-up and leaves gaps in his wrestling."

While his tactical assessment may be true to a certain degree, the Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance martial artist isn't short of tricks on the canvas should Akaev take him into deep waters there.

Dauev, who's 9-1 in his career, has three submission wins under his belt. Even in his promotional bow against Mark Abelardo last year, the 24-year-old displayed excellent top control and came close to a submission win via a rear-naked choke in Round 1.

He has done the same across all his other fights, and he certainly wouldn't mind Akaev underestimating his expertise there.

Ibragim Dauev confident about shutting down Magomed Akaev's game in Bangkok

Like Magomed Akaev, Ibragim Dauev is supremely confident of his chances in the Thai capital next month.

The Chechnya native, out to make it two wins in a row at ONE Fight Night 32, warned that nothing will surprise him despite being up against someone of Akaev's caliber.

"I'm confident that I can match him in every area. With my preparation, nothing will surprise me, but I definitely won't underestimate him."

Whichever way their fight pans out inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, fans can be guaranteed an epic barnburner when this all-Russian showdown gets underway at ONE Fight Night 32.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in live in U.S. primetime for free.

