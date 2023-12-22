"He was a terrible person” - Colby Covington draws chilling parallel to Leon Edwards' late father in latest controversial rant

Colby Covington has once again defended his prior comments about Leon Edwards' late father, made at last week's UFC 296 press conference.

His comments caused some controversy in the MMA world, with many believing he had taken it too far by mentioning his opponent's father, who was murdered when 'Rocky' was 13 years old.

Edwards has spoken candidly about his father and his illegal activities as the leader of a gang. Following his victory over 'Chaos' at UFC 296, the welterweight champion reflected on the American's controversial trash-talk, sharing a heartfelt moment in the octagon about how much it had affected him.

Several days ago, Colby Covington appeared on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David. He doubled down on his comments at the pre-fight press conference about Edwards' late father, but this time drew a rather surprising parallel to Adolf Hitler.

Covington said this:

"Why would I feel bad for anything I say about someone that is such a criminal and put so much pain in peoples' lives. I'm not gonna feel bad for someone like that. Just like Hitler, he was a terrible person."

Bet-David then asked Covington if he was comparing Edwards' late father to Hitler, and he said this:

"I'm not comparing him to Hitler. But I'm saying it's that same level of bad guy. The guy sold drugs, he sex-trafficked women... [This is] public information."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (14:00):

Colby Covington claims he broke his foot inside first 30 seconds of title fight against Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington faced off in the main event of UFC 296 last weekend for the welterweight title.

There was much anticipation heading into the bout, given the pre-fight controversy. But the clash did not live up to the expectations of many. Covington fought at an unusually slow pace, whilst Edwards appeared more cautious than in his previous fight.

'Rocky' was awarded a unanimous decision victory after the full five rounds, but the American was steadfast in his belief that he should have won.

Colby Covington has now shared that he broke his foot in the first minute of Round 1 at UFC 296 during his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast. He said this:

"I feel like I beat him in the fight. I broke my foot in like the first 30 seconds of the fight that people don't know about yet. The X-rays will start coming out. Straight up... I have the picture on my phone." [3:00-3:18 in the aforementioned podcast]