"He could text me or call me" - When Paige VanZant was disappointed with Dana White over "uncomfortable situation" after UFC exit

Paige VanZant's departure from the UFC in 2020 was marred by a public spat with UFC president Dana White. While VanZant maintains she harbors no bitterness, a public comment from White did leave a mark.

The young fighter, then 26, voiced frustrations about her compensation within the UFC. Following a first-round defeat to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251, White took aim at VanZant during the post-fight press conference and said:

“When you talk all that stuff, 'I'm not being paid enough,' and fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year, injuries, and then got smoked in the first round of the fight, she [Paige VanZant] should definitely test free agency.”

VanZant, known for her large social media following, felt blindsided by White's public criticism. She expressed a desire for direct communication rather than a public rebuke:

“It’s unfortunate because I feel like I have a really good relationship with Dana. I feel like I thought we were closer friends and he could text me or call me. Something to have a little bit of compassion, something to communicate with me personally but maybe he will. We just don’t know. I’m sure it’s an uncomfortable situation. Dana’s comments, what I’m hearing you say, he wants me to test free agency then hopefully they just let me go. If that’s how they feel, then they’ll just let me be free.” [H/t: Yahoo! Sports]

VanZant's departure from the UFC paved the way for her to explore other combat sports ventures. She signed a lucrative contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and later competed in a highly anticipated boxing match with Misfits Boxing. Most recently, VanZant entered the world of Power Slap, a controversial competition testing resilience to open-handed strikes.

Paige VanZant sees future at Power Slap after debut Victory

Despite initial criticism, Paige VanZant's foray into Power Slap appears to be a success. The former UFC contender emerged victorious in her debut match last Friday, defeating Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision.

Having previously competed in UFC, bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling, and influencer boxing, VanZant views Power Slap as another avenue to showcase her competitive spirit. She expressed her belief that Power Slap has a future for her, highlighting her enjoyment of the competition. Speaking to MMA Junkie, '12 Gauge' said:

“I told everybody, and everybody should know that I am tough as hell. I’ve gone from the UFC to bareknuckle boxing to boxing to Power Slap, I’ve done pro wrestling. I just want to compete. I had an absolutely incredible time doing this. I think that they’re gonna want me back absolutely, so I do see a future here. I just want to compete, and I want to live my life and have fun, show off how tough I am.”

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

