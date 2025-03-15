"He thinks he’s Izzy now" - Fans react to Jon Jones sporting new haircut inspired by 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Jon Jones recently showcased a bold new hairstyle that immediately caught fans' attention. 'Bones' is often considered one of the greatest and most accomplished mixed martial artists of all time. However, beyond his flashy fighting style inside the octagon, the 37-year-old New Yorker is known for maintaining a relatively low-key lifestyle.

On Friday, the combat sports social media account Happy Punch shared a video featuring Jones sporting an iconic hairstyle inspired by Aang from the widely popular anime series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'. The look, known as the "Aang Arrow", is an arrow-shaped mohawk designed to replicate the protagonist’s signature style.

Check out Jon Jones' video below:

Fans familiar with Jones' typically bald or short-haired look had a blast reacting to his unexpected new style, with many playfully poking fun at the UFC veteran's striking hairstyle choice.

One fan wrote:

"He thinks he’s Izzy [Israel Adesanya] now."

Another wrote:

"Got a heat seaking moisture missile shaved into his head and nobody says a word about it."

Another commented:

"Bro will do anything expect fight Big Tom [Tom Aspinall]."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @HappyPunch on X.

'Bones' last stepped into the octagon at UFC 309 in November 2024, where he successfully defended his title for the first time with a dominant knockout victory over former champion Stipe Miocic.

Jones has long been expected to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. However, while there have been no clear signs of the fight coming to fruition anytime soon, UFC CEO Dana White has stated that the highly anticipated matchup is targeted to take place this summer.

Magomed Ankalaev fires shots at Jon Jones after shaking things up with UFC 313 victory

Magomed Ankalaev captured the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 last weekend, dethroning Alex Pereira with a dominant unanimous decision victory. Following his triumph, the Dagestani champion has been engaging in spirited exchanges with fans and fellow fighters on social media.

In one of his posts, Ankalaev took aim at Jon Jones and accused him of being a steroid user while also reminding him that he had disrupted his plans to fight 'Poatan' rather than Tom Aspinall:

"Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

