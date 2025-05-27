“He threw him off guard” - Lito Adiwang reflects on ex-teammate Joshua Pacio’s monumental trilogy win over rival Jarred Brooks

ONE Championship mixed martial arts star 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang of the Philippines has watched the trilogy match between former Team Lakay teammate Joshua Pacio and American rival Jarred Brooks multiple times to study the action, and the Filipino fighter believes he has discovered exactly what pushed 'The Passion' to victory.

Pacio defeated Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar last February, winning via shocking second-round technical knockout to become the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion once more.

Adiwang congratulated his ex-stablemate and celebrated a win for the Philippines.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about what he saw in the fight.

'Thunder Kid' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Honestly, I was surprised that the fight ended the way it did. I didn’t expect it to end like that. But Joshua basically exposed Jarred’s weakness. By not letting Jarred dictate the tempo of the fight, he really threw him off guard."

Adiwang is looking to book a rematch against Brooks himself, after he lost to the former champion at ONE: NextGen III in November 2021.

'Thunder Kid' feels he was not able to give 'The Monkey God' his best in that fight and wants to run it back.

Lito Adiwang has a message for the next generation of Filipino MMA fighters: "You’re gonna need to expand your game"

A veteran of mixed martial arts, 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang is a wealth of knowledge for the next generation of Filipino MMA fighters, and he has some advice for the young ones.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE:

"Don’t make the mistake of just focusing on one thing and ignoring other facets of the game cause you’re gonna need to expand your game when you continue winning and meet higher level fighters. You can’t be one-dimensional. You have to find a way to win and find a balance in becoming a complete mixed martial artist."

