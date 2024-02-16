“He times it pretty effectively” - Mohamed Younes Rabah admits he has to watch out for Saemapetch’s killer left hand

Though he already owns a victory over the Thai veteran, Mohamed Younes Rabah knows that he needs to be wary of Saemapetch Fairtex’s best weapon in their highly anticipated rematch.

Two months removed from his controversial finish against Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 17, ‘The Eagle’ will look to make it two in a run when they run it back inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

Speaking with ONE Championship hours before their second clash in as many months, Rabah spoke about the dangers of Saemapetch’s lethal left hand and the game plan he hopes to implement against the 126-win veteran.

“Saemapetch has got a solid left hand, and he times it pretty effectively,” Rabah said. “To deal with that, I’ve been focusing on utilizing angles and constantly moving to his right to disrupt his rhythm and neutralize his strengths.”

Mohamed Younes Rabah makes his sophomore appearance with the promotion, sporting an unblemished record of 14-0.

Mohamed Younes Rabah ready to show fight fans that his win over Saemapetch was no fluke

In his first meeting with Saemapetch, ‘The Eagle’ appeared to be on his way to a stellar first-round knockout, but an illegal knee delivered after the Thai had already hit the canvas left a lot of questions.

Is it possible that Saemapetch could have answered the referee’s standing eight count and been okay to continue had he not eaten the blatantly illegal — though accidental blow? Perhaps, but sadly, we’ll never know, but Saemapetch will get his shot at redemption when both men return to the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.