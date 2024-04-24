"He told me f*** Bill Haney" - Ryan Garcia sheds light on Floyd Mayweather's advice before weigh-in

Ryan Garcia recently shared what Floyd Mayweather apparently counseled him before the weigh-in for his bout against Devin Haney.

'KingRy' landed three knockdowns against the reigning WBC super lightweight champion, dealing his longtime adversary the first loss of his professional career in a stunning upset secured via majority decision last Saturday.

However, the bout was declared a non-title match on Friday when Garcia tipped the scales at 143.2 pounds, surpassing the division limit by 3.2 pounds.

Garcia and Haney had previously agreed to a penalty of $500,000 for each pound they surpassed the 140-pound limit. 'The Dream' verified that his counterpart adhered to the agreement, revealing that Garcia compensated him a sum totaling $1.5 million.

'KingRy' recently turned to X and asserted that 'Money' advised him not to shed the three pounds he exceeded during the weigh-in:

"Floyd told me to come in over three pounds. He told me f**k Bill Haney. Whatever."

Mayweather and Haney Sr recently engaged in a heated argument on Instagram Live after Garcia's win. 'The Dream's' father had previously asserted that boxing belonged to the "Devin Haney era" and hinted that a sparring session between Haney and Mayweather contributed to the boxing legend's retirement. 'Money' attempted to interject as Bill ranted, highlighting his flawless 50-0 record while addressing Haney's loss.

The former WBC interim lightweight champion's failure to make weight was viewed as a result of insufficient preparation and sparked concerns about his readiness for the bout. Additionally, it prevented Garcia from vying for Haney's title.

When Floyd Mayweather ranked Ryan Garcia among top three boxers

Floyd Mayweather previously acknowledged Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, and former adversary Canelo Alvarez as the leading trio of stars in boxing.

Garcia and Mayweather were seen socializing together one evening in Las Vegas back in January. During their interaction, 'Money' spoke to Inside Fighting and praised Garcia's performance against Oscar Duarte, affirming him as one of the current top three draws in the boxing world:

"There are some heavy hitters in the game right now but there’s only really three. Canelo, Ryan and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. A lot of time, people think well, I got a belt. I’m a star. I got two belts. In today’s time, they think belts and a few million dollars makes you a star."

