"He took a loss, and came back even stronger" - Alex Pereira's beach photo with mystery woman who is also his friend sets MMA Reddit abuzz

Alex Pereira is theorized to be enjoying his newfound bachelor status per the MMA Reddit community.

News of Merle, the now former Alex Pereira girlfriend, and Alex unfollowing each other on social media took hold of the attention of many. People have been following how the story has unfurled over the last couple of weeks.

The Pereira breakup is something that seems to inspire thoughts, at least to those curious about this, that any time he has been photographed with a woman, some theorize that he is being romantic with them.

On the Instagram page of the current UFC light heavyweight champion, he posted a photo of him and a bikini-clad woman with the text "Amiga de longa data” which translates to “Long time friend” in English.

A screenshot of this Instagram story was since shared on the r/ufc Subreddit, and several Reddit users rushed to have their say on this.

No_Berry_7911 said:

"Just like his UFC career, he took a loss, and came back even stronger 😎"

ModestlyOrange stated:

"Quick rebounds never do a mf any good, bro is probably sad af on the inside."

WorkingOwn8919 quipped:

"Is it even physically possible to take a photo with a fighter and not do the closed fist pose?"

AdamBLit said:

"What a nice photo. I believe I'll pick Pereira in this one, he has the weight and reach advantage and can hang around until the later rounds."

MosquitoAlvorada stated,

"This sub is more similar to the Kadarshians' than I initially thought."

bbqyak quipped:

"Onto the next."

[Images Courtesy: @Parking-Necessary764 Reddit thread via r/ufc]

Check out the Alex Pereira Reddit post below:

Alex Pereira and his ex-girlfriend Merle

The former middleweight champion and current 205-pound king was previously with Merle, who is a Brazilian MMA media influencer as well as a journalist.

It seems like she also trains in martial arts herself, as Merle has posted videos in the past of hitting pads at Teixeira MMA on her Instagram page 'Fightology'. She has been largely inactive on social media as of late since their rumored breakup with Alex Pereira started making waves around the early part of the holidays circa Dec. 23.