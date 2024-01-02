Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend gives definitive statement on breakup rumors - "It doesn't mean there's bad blood"

Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, has recently put to rest any uncertainties surrounding their relationship by issuing a decisive statement addressing the breakup rumors.

'Poatan' and Christine were recently seen enjoying their time in Paris. However, online reports emerged shortly afterward, indicating that the pair might have ended their relationship. This is noticeable on their Instagram accounts, where the couple opted to unfollow each other and remove shared photos.

Despite numerous rumors circulating about their separation, neither party had previously issued any official statements or confirmation regarding the situation. However, this changed recently when Christine took to Instagram (via MMA Hype News) to address the ongoing speculations. In her post, she appealed to fans to cease spreading rumors:

"It seems like all these comments and rumors are not stopping, so I think it's important to make a little statement. Sometimes in life, a relationship doesn’t work, and people decide to take two different ways. And I think it’s something everybody has to respect, and it doesn’t mean that there is bad blood between these two people."

She added:

"I would appreciate it if people would stop to comment and put some rumors on the internet. Most of it is not true and I wish Alex all the best and a lot of success in his career."

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion publicly introduced Christine in an Instagram video, referring to her as a "special person." Christine, who works as a TV presenter and interviewer at Fightology, initially identified herself as "Ms. Poatan" on her Instagram bio, a label she has since eliminated.

Alex Pereira breaks silence on cryptic "300" social media post

Alex Pereira has revealed the mystery surrounding his enigmatic social media post.

Last month, the UFC light heavyweight champion puzzled MMA enthusiasts by sharing a post featuring a captivating mathematical equation. This prompted fans to engage in speculation, attempting to decipher hints about his potential upcoming fight.

'Poatan' shared "30+300=3" on his Instagram stories, prompting fans to swiftly draw connections and speculate that the Brazilian was hinting at his aspiration to compete for a third title at the highly-anticipated UFC 300 event in April 2024.

During a recent interview with The MAC Life, Pereira disclosed that the numbers appeared to him in a dream and held no actual significance. 'Poatan' conveyed through an interpreter:

"I got confused on all those numbers. I tossed it on there to see if people could help figure out the equation. So I’m like, 'You know what? Post this for the fans and see if they can help figure it out.' I had 30 plus 300 is equal to three. We're all trying to figure it out too."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (1:35):