Alex Pereira explains cryptic "300" social media post with a telltale "sixth sense" revelation

Alex Pereira has finally unraveled the mystery behind his enigmatic social media post.

The UFC light heavyweight champion left MMA enthusiasts perplexed with his social media post earlier this month, as they attempted to decipher a puzzling mathematical equation, speculating that it held clues about his next appearance in the octagon.

'Poatan' posted "30+300=3" on his Instagram Stories, and fans quickly connected the numerical sequence implying that the Brazilian was indicating his desire to pursue a third title at the promotion’s upcoming historic event, UFC 300 in April 2024.

During a recent interview with The MAC Life, Pereira disclosed that the numbers appeared to him in a dream. 'Poatan' said via translator:

"I got confused on all those numbers. I tossed it on there to see if people could help figure out the equation. So I’m like, 'You know what? Post this for the fans and see if they can help figure it out.' I had 30 plus 300 is equal to three. We're all trying to figure it out too." [1:35-2:07]

Pereira also noted that his intuitive instincts helped him fight in the UFC 295 main event:

"I'm a very good guy with my sixth sense when the fight got announced for the Madison Square Garden remember Jon Jones was the main event. And they put up an event poster and I was not in the original poster, somehow I had something saying that 'I don't think Jon Jones is going to fight something might happen'. I'm going to end up on that poster for sure. Not wishing anything bad, it was just like a feeling." [3:57-5:09]

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Alex Pereira provides clarity on speculations surrounding third title pursuit

Alex Pereira may be contemplating a move to the heavyweight division in the future, but he has no intentions of venturing into a third weight class at UFC 300.

After a successful light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July, 'Poatan' went on to challenge former champion Jiri Prochazka for the division’s vacant title in the main event of UFC 295 in November. He secured the victory with strikes in the second round, achieving the feat of becoming a champion in two weight classes.

During the same interview, Alex Pereira addressed the rumors regarding his bid for a third title:

"I fought at middleweight, and I had to reset my body to go up to fighting at light heavyweight. I’m a fighter. I’ll fight anybody, anywhere. I want to make things the right way. I can definitely fight at heavyweight, maybe some day in the future. But it’s got to be something that’s well planned. So right now I’m focused on my light heavyweight reign." [7:24- 8:00]