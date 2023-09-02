“He took his wife” - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn rendezvous with Ian Machado Garry and wife Layla

Conor McGregor seems enthusiastic about getting back into the octagon soon, with reports indicating that he engaged in a boxing sparring session with rising UFC welterweight fighter Ian Garry in Dublin, Ireland, earlier today.

McGregor, who hails from the Crumlin neighborhood of Dublin, is said to have invited Garry for a sparring session at the Crumlin Boxing Club.

Conor McGregor recently hosted Ian Garry, along with his wife Layla and a few other friends, to his Dublin-based pub, The Black Forge Inn. 'The Notorious' posted pictures from their recent gathering on Instagram, accompanied by a caption:

"Good training, good eating, good vibes 😎 @theblackforgeinn"

Check out the post below:

Fans quickly reacted to the photos, with some humorous remarks in the post's comments section.

One fan wrote:

"Conor before smashing the 8-ball 💫"

Another fan wrote:

"For a second i thought you are dining with Messi cuz that girl looks like Antonella😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"2 mins before this photo, Ian Garry was on his knees under the table suckin McGregor off"

"The Notorious MDMA"

"Garry eating his vegan slop 😆🤢"

"He took his wife"

"Ian Garry's wife is his husband 😂"

"We are here to take your wife"

Credits: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Ian Garry addresses his decision to sign with Jake Paul's company despite being Conor McGregor's "biggest fan"

Ian Garry announced that he has inked a contract with Jake Paul's Betr media firm. Although he has a great deal of respect for his fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, 'The Future' explained his decision to collaborate with Paul's company.

Garry admires 'The Notorious' deeply, and it's noteworthy that McGregor has had a tumultuous history with the Paul brothers in previous encounters.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last month, Garry stated:

"I am Conor’s biggest fan. I am literally the first fighter of a generation to make it to the UFC because of Conor’s rise. What they wanna do and what they have and their personal beef has nothing to do with it."

He added:

"If you have two friends that don’t get on, if you have two people that know they don’t get on, you can still be friends with both. You can still do business with both, you can still talk to both, you can still go to both of their houses and have dinner. What they have has nothing to do with me. That’s called being an adult."

Check out Garry's comments below (from 16:00):