Fans go berserk as Conor McGregor talks sparring with Ian Garry at Crumlin Boxing Club - "I'd pay the price of a PPV to watch"

Conor McGregor appears eager to return to action as soon as possible after reports emerged that he had a boxing sparring session with Ian Garry in Dublin, Ireland, earlier today.

'The Notorious' grew up in the Crumlin area of Dublin and reportedly invited Garry for a sparring session at the Crumlin Boxing Club. The news of the two Irish stars trading shots drew a variety of reactions from fans.

Some were skeptical about McGregor's chances against a much larger opponent in Garry, while other fans felt the news spoke of the former champion's motivation to return.

Conor McGregor took to Instagram earlier today and posted the following on his story:

"Great training today with Ian Garry!"

Irish MMA journalist Peter Carroll then took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that Conor McGregor and Ian Garry did indeed spar at the Crumlin Boxing Club. He wrote:

"Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry had a boxing spar at Crumlin Boxing Club today at approximately 4:30/5:00 pm. Oh to be a fly on the wall..."

His post drew a number of responses from fans, including one who stated they would be willing to pay the price of a pay-per-view to watch the sparring session.

"I'd pay the price of a PPV to watch it."

See other fan reactions below:

"No one can take that shot"

"Now Ian knows all about that left hand"

"Hopefully Dave Fogarty releases some footage again like the Pauli spar"

"Oh hell I'll pay to watch"

"Garry is way too big for Conor"

"Can't imagine that went well for McG"

"Woah"

Dana White has not ruled out a December return for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been expected to face off inside the octagon since the announcement that they would be coaches on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

'The Notorious' is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, which he was removed from after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. According to the testing agency, McGregor will need to re-enter the pool for at least six months before being cleared to fight.

McGregor has teased a return in December, following an alleged leaked image of UFC 296 which indicated 'The Notorious' would be taking on Chandler. But due to him having not re-entered the testing pool, fans are not expecting the Irishman to return this year.

During a recent media appearance, UFC president Dana White shared a cryptic answer when asked if McGregor could fight in December. He said:

"I have no clue. We'll see how this plays out."

Watch the video below from 5:25: