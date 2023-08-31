"Switch-stance McGregor??" - Conor McGregor training for Michael Chandler fight in orthodox stance has fans excited

Conor McGregor has released new footage of his training camp ahead of his potential fight with Michael Chandler, stirring up excitement from fans across the world.

'The Notorious' is known for his southpaw stance, which he adopts naturally, but his recent training footage captured him training in an orthodox stance. McGregor is a highly-skilled striker, and could certainly be effective from both southpaw and orthodox, and fans are thrilled to see the former two-division champion back in training.

Conor McGregor posted the following on Instagram:

"Winky faced shots"

See the post below:

Some fans were surprised to see McGregor in an orthodox stance, while others were purely happy to see 'The Notorious' edging closer to a return to the sport.

See the fan reactions below:

"switch-stance mcgregor??? oh mannnnn"

"orthodox mystic mac"

"Lfg champ. December"

"Tasty shots"

"The Mac goes orthodox 🥊. So many mma heads not hip to the pull counter. Shoutout to Crumlin boxing"

"Crisp and Clean"

"Beautiful work"

"Champ Champ"

"Kill shots"

"Solid work champ"

Screenshot of fan reactions to McGregor's recent training footage

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The show aired from May 30 - August 15, after which the pair of lightweight stars were expected to do battle.

However, delays regarding McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool appear to have put a halt on the promotion's plans to schedule the bout.

Dana White shares update on possible Conor McGregor return in December

Several days ago fans were sent into meltdown after an image was uploaded online that appeared to indicate that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be fighting at UFC 296 in December.

However, the company's President Dana White has now rubbished rumors that the image was accidentally leaked by the UFC, stating that it was likely an artificially created image.

White appeared in front of the media following this week's edition of the Dana White's Contender Series, where he shared a rather cryptic answer about Conor McGregor's return.

'The Notorious' was removed from the USADA testing pool in 2021 after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor is yet to re-enter the pool, and will need to make himself available for testing for at least six months prior to being allowed to fight.

The consensus was that a return in 2023 was out of the question for McGregor. But during Dana White's recent media appearance he was asked if 'The Notorious' could return in December, and he said this:

"I have no clue. We'll see how this plays out."

Watch the video below from 4:50: