UFC president Dana White has lambasted the TUF 31 production team over a segment featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Earlier this year, McGregor and Chandler served as rival coaches on season 31 of the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show.

Addressing the episode that released this week, Dana White asserted that the two UFC fighters could've been hurt while filming the TUF season.

White indicated that during the traditional coaches challenge on TUF 31, the production team got McGregor and Chandler to partake in in a UFC trivia game coupled with an ice bath challenge. They spent around 30 minutes in separate bathtubs filled with 39 degrees Fahrenheit icy water, while answering trivia questions.

McGregor claimed that Chandler was shivering due to the cold water. Furthermore, the Irishman added that he was sore from training, which is why the ice bath actually benefitted him against Chandler.

The challenge was reportedly aimed at testing the TUF coaches' mental and physical abilities. McGregor won the challenge, securing himself $10,000, whereas every fighter on his team was awarded $1,500 each. Regardless, Dana White wasn't pleased with the challenge. Speaking to The Mac Life, White stated:

"I'm gonna tell you this. It was a huge, huge f**king clusterf**k by the production team that shot this thing. Completely f**king irresponsible, completely a sh**show; and both of them could've been hurt during this. It was f**king ridiculous what happened during the coaches challenge."

"I did 37 degrees [Fahrenheit] in New York for seven minutes. We did two days at six minutes. We did the last day at seven minutes. These guys [McGregor and Chandler] did this thing for almost 30 minutes. Dangerous, stupid, irresponsible, and just completely f**king ridiculous on part of the production crew that handled the coaches challenge. I was literally f**king pi**ed off about [it]. Yeah, disgusting. Won't happen again."

Is a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight still on the cards?

Conor McGregor's most recent MMA bout witnessed him face Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor suffered a leg injury in that fight and lost via first-round TKO. 'The Notorious' hasn't competed inside the octagon ever since but did film TUF 31 as a coach opposite UFC lightweight Michael Chandler.

For the past several months, the consensus has been that former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor would likely fight Michael Chandler, potentially in early 2024.

However, Conor McGregor recently exchanged jibes with newly-crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje, with both seemingly agreeing to fight one another.

Moreover, McGregor teased a possible boxing rematch against retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'The Notorious' also jibed at longtime rival Nate Diaz and called for a UFC trilogy fight against him. Regardless, Dana White has now suggested that Chandler is still the frontrunner to fight McGregor in the latter's comeback matchup.

