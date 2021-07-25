"He was a victim of his own success" - Michael Bisping explains how the hunt for a signature finish led to Cory Sandhagen's downfall at UFC Vegas 32

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping gave his take on why Cory Sandhagen was unsuccessful in beating T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32.

'The Count', via his YouTube channel, provided a reason as to why 'The Sandman' was unable to conquer arguably one of the best bantamweights of all time despite his skillset.

The UFC Hall of Famer voiced his opinion on what he thought Sandhagen was trying to do, saying:

"Cory Sandhagen looked good tonight, with the kicks as well, he's the taller guy, he knocked out Frankie Edgar as we saw with the flying knee and Sandhagen tried to do that again tonight. He was having a good first round but then he was getting a little reckless, he was throwing a lot of spinning things, he was throwing a lot of flying knees and everytime he did that, he allowed T.J. [Dillashaw] to take an advantage."

Michael Bisping continued:

"And I think what was going on with [Cory] Sandhagen to a certain degree was that he was kind of a victim of his own success, and what I mean by that is the fight against Frankie Edgar, he knocked him out with a flying knee and guess what, when you do that, it feels good...it feels damn good, everyone's talking about it, you get a bonus, it is addictive to do that!"

Watch Michael Bisping's analysis on the UFC Vegas 32 main event below:

The Englishman made a point about Cory Sandhagen that seemed very logical. Fighters often want to get a highlight reel knockout like the one Sandhagen secured against Frankie Edgar. That can leave them vulnerable to a more tactical approach adapted by their opponents like T.J. Dillashaw did against Sandhagen.

Michael Bisping had Cory Sandhagen winning along with many from the MMA community

'Left Hook Larry' tweeted that he had Cory Sandhagen winning three rounds to two after the fight ended along with UFC fighters, journalists and fans.

Incredible fight! — michael (@bisping) July 25, 2021

Is Michael Bisping right in his analysis and conclusion as to why Cory Sandhgen lost the fight against T.J. Dillashaw? Let us know what you think below!

Edited by Jack Cunningham