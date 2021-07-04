"He violated everybody!" - Ali Abdelaziz discusses UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman's next opponent

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has often been known to make outrageous remarks that can stir up controversy. In a recent interview, Abdelaziz was back in his element as he declared Kamaru Usman's next opponent to be a Coca-Cola bottle.

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Usman has completely bulldozed through the UFC's welterweight division and might as well fight a Monster can in his next outing. Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports in a recent interview:

"It's gonna be Kamaru Usman vs. Coca-Cola bottle. It doesn't matter, Kamaru can fight a can, a Monster can, a Coca-Cola bottle. It doesn't matter because he smashed everybody, you know. He violated everybody. Nobody deserves nothing, you know."

Ali Abdelaziz also believes that number one welterweight contender Colby Covington is by no means deserving of a title shot against Kamaru Usman. As an alternative opponent for the UFC welterweight champion, Abdelaziz suggested none other than UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Taking a dig at Covington, the 43-year-old MMA manager further said:

"Why not Nate Diaz? Right? At least Nate brings something to the table. But Colby (Covington), the only thing Colby brings to the table is a broken jaw. Humiliating."

Watch the interview below:

Ali Abdelaziz explains why Nate Diaz deserves to fight Kamaru Usman

Nate Diaz recently faced Leon Edwards in a non-title five-round fight at UFC 262 which also marked the Stockton brawler's return to the octagon. Despite a late flurry and scare from Diaz, Leon Edwards won the fight via unanimous decision.

While Nate Diaz might be on a two-fight skid, Ali Abdelaziz finds Diaz deserving of a title shot against Kamaru Usman. In response to fans who think Nate Diaz to be undeserving of a title shot, Ali Abdelaziz said:

"Hey, (Jorge) Masvidal didn't deserve it too. But Masvidal, he brought something to the table. He brought entertainment. He brought excitement, you know. People believed Masvidal was one of the baddest dudes on the planet, right? But in reality he was not. He got beat at his own game, knocked out cold. Slept. He was slept. And this is fact. No disrespect to nobody. He still went out there, put on the show for the fans. Talked the talk. But guess what? Only one king walked the walk, and Kamaru Usman is the king this night."

