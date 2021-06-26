"Bag b*tch"- Ali Abdelaziz flames Colby Covington for racking up losses against welterweight A-listers

Colby Covington has always caught the ire of MMA fans, pundits, and officials. While most comments roll off of 'Chaos' like water off a duck's back, the latest remark from Ali Abdelaziz may be the most scathing review of the fighter.

The manager extraordinaire took to social media in a bid to post a tirade of abuse directed towards the #1 contender for UFC welterweight gold, Colby Covington.

Abdelaziz reposted a stat that was originally posted by the Twitter user The MMA Dude. The post nuked Colby Covington for his inability to outperform any of the top-10 welterweights in the promotion.

While it may come as a shock to many, the 33-year-old has somehow consolidated his position at the top of the welterweights without having weathered a fight against the bigger names fighting under the promotional banner of the UFC.

Does Colby Covington truly deserve a shot at the title?

'Chaos' was last seen in the octagon against Tyron Woodley back in September 2020. Following a TKO win against 'The Chosen One' in round five, Colby Covington has been lobbying for a title fight against former foe Kamaru Usman.

The MMA Masters product has been gunning for a rematch ever since he suffered a loss at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' back in December 2019.

Accusing the referee of stepping in to call a stop to the fight rather prematurely, Covington has refused to accept the fight's result, thereby calling for another shot at welterweight gold.

Although Colby Covington is one of the more exciting fighters on the UFC's roster, it's arguable that a win against a devolved Tyron Woodley is not enough to earn him a title shot.

In fact, several fighters deserve to undercut Colby Covington for a shot at gold. The likes of Stephen Thompson, Leon Edwards, and perhaps even Nate Diaz have done enough to stake their claim for a fight against the champion.

What's more, Ali Abdelaziz previously picked Nate Diaz to fight for the title ahead of Colby Covington.

While that could be chalked up to a bias on the Egyptian's end, a stat like the one presented by Abdelaziz does no favors to Covington's claim for the position of top dog.

