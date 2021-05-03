"He would wake up in a hospital" - Michael Bisping reveals what would happen if Jake Paul had a fight with Daniel Cormier [Exclusive]

Jake Paul has been capturing news and attention ever since his knockout victory over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren last month.

From Mike Perry to Kevin Holland, a number of MMA names have called out the YouTuber-turned boxer in recent weeks.

Perhaps the most intriguing and talked about matchup has been with former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The animosity between the pair peaked at UFC 261, when Cormier and Paul had an altercation inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”



Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

Michael Bisping talks Jake Paul vs. Daniel Cormier

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, UFC hall of famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on Jake Paul and a potential bout against his fellow commentator.

'The Count' isn't confident about Paul's chances should he enter a ring or a cage with Cormier. Bisping told Sportskeeda -

"If he (Jake Paul) was to ever fight Daniel Cormier, he would wake up in a hospital...if he was to ever get into any kind of competitive combat environment with Daniel Cormier, it would be the biggest mistake of his life. It wouldn't be competitive, he'd get hurt and I strongly advise against it."

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Michael Bisping talks Jake Paul and his venture into boxing

Despite a clear warning to Paul in terms of a bout with Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping made it clear he respects Paul's ability to generate attention and acknowledged the boxing skills he has. Bisping told us -

"Listen, fair play to Jake Paul, right, he's winding everybody up, that's what he's doing, you know, and it's working. Everybody is talking about him, he's making a lot of money and from what I see, the kid can box a bit..."

Bisping went on to reveal his experience speaking to Jake Paul after the pair were associated with the same company -

"I've actually spoke to him because we were gonna do some business...so we actually spoke and it was refreshing to actually see the real him if you will, he's actually kind of a switched on guy. So he's doing all the right things, he's winding everybody up and everyone wants to see him get his a** kicked...god bless him, good for him."

"This kid punched the s--- out of Ben, man."



DC reacted to Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren 🥊 (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/xeoAbalX49 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 18, 2021

Sportskeeda talks to Michael Bisping

