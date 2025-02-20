"He wants to follow the same path as McGregor" - Alexander Volkanovski's coach predicts why Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to recover, coming into UFC 314 with two comprehensive losses. Once regarded as among the most ferocious featherweights ever known in UFC history, Volkanovski is finding it difficult to recover after back-to-back defeats: first at the hands of Islam Makhachev in their lightweight title bout and then in a stunning featherweight bucket drop to Ilia Topuria.

The ex-champion comes forth today with a belief that might well perhaps seal his legacy-self-asserted determination whose mission is to reclaim his place at the top and prove he belongs at the top.

Coach Joe Lopez also shared with Submission Radio how Topuria is moving well into the lightweight area. Lopez reflected on throwing Topuria into the backwaters of his existence, trying to make the weight as he was raised, he thinks he can be a superstar by putting a gold strap on in another division:

"I spoke to his coaches and everything else but you know on all accounts I think he he struggled to make that uh featherweight division and I guess he's won that title and I think he's you know doing a I think he wants to follow the same path as McGregor and you know good luck to him if he makes that much money... I'd do it as well."

Check out Lopez's comments on the video below: (2:50)

Alexander Volkanovski returns at UFC 314 to face rising contender Diego Lopes

Among many others of similar caliber, a featherweight showdown being built up large enough to headliner UFC 314 pits UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against Diego Lopes. Lopes, on a tremendous winning streak, possesses an impressive combination of striking and elite-level jiu-jitsu, which makes him incredibly dangerous.

Joe Lopez, the head coach of Volkanovski, recently expressed his views on Lopes in an interview with Submission Radio.

Lopez considers Lopes to have a holistic skill set- he has jiu-jitsu at a high level and is also lethal on feet. Though facing the challenge Lopes may bring, Lopez has not lost faith in Volkanovski implementing his game plan and handling the rising star.

Lopez said:

"Diego Lopes has got pretty sick Jiu Jitsu as well...he is a trouble on the feet and on the ground"

Check out Lopez's comments in the video below:

