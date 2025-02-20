  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He wants to follow the same path as McGregor" - Alexander Volkanovski's coach predicts why Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight

"He wants to follow the same path as McGregor" - Alexander Volkanovski's coach predicts why Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Feb 20, 2025 23:17 GMT
UFC 298: Volkanovski v Topuria - Source: Getty
Alexander Volkanovski's up against Diego Lopes after Ilia Topuria vacates the title.[Image courtesy: Getty]

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to recover, coming into UFC 314 with two comprehensive losses. Once regarded as among the most ferocious featherweights ever known in UFC history, Volkanovski is finding it difficult to recover after back-to-back defeats: first at the hands of Islam Makhachev in their lightweight title bout and then in a stunning featherweight bucket drop to Ilia Topuria.

Ad

The ex-champion comes forth today with a belief that might well perhaps seal his legacy-self-asserted determination whose mission is to reclaim his place at the top and prove he belongs at the top.

Coach Joe Lopez also shared with Submission Radio how Topuria is moving well into the lightweight area. Lopez reflected on throwing Topuria into the backwaters of his existence, trying to make the weight as he was raised, he thinks he can be a superstar by putting a gold strap on in another division:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I spoke to his coaches and everything else but you know on all accounts I think he he struggled to make that uh featherweight division and I guess he's won that title and I think he's you know doing a I think he wants to follow the same path as McGregor and you know good luck to him if he makes that much money... I'd do it as well."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Lopez's comments on the video below: (2:50)

youtube-cover
Ad

Alexander Volkanovski returns at UFC 314 to face rising contender Diego Lopes

Among many others of similar caliber, a featherweight showdown being built up large enough to headliner UFC 314 pits UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against Diego Lopes. Lopes, on a tremendous winning streak, possesses an impressive combination of striking and elite-level jiu-jitsu, which makes him incredibly dangerous.

Joe Lopez, the head coach of Volkanovski, recently expressed his views on Lopes in an interview with Submission Radio.

Ad

Lopez considers Lopes to have a holistic skill set- he has jiu-jitsu at a high level and is also lethal on feet. Though facing the challenge Lopes may bring, Lopez has not lost faith in Volkanovski implementing his game plan and handling the rising star.

Lopez said:

"Diego Lopes has got pretty sick Jiu Jitsu as well...he is a trouble on the feet and on the ground"
Ad

Check out Lopez's comments in the video below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी