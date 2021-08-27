"He wants to get all gangster" - Jake Paul claims he will make Tyron Woodley's team pay for being "super disrespectful" during press conference scuffle

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has consistently escalated leading up to their fight.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Chosen One’ have been going back and forth with a myriad of insults. The interactions have ranged from shots at each other’s skills to personal attacks as well.

At the press conference ahead of their highly anticipated professional boxing match, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley – alongside their respective teams – got into a scuffle. The altercation was due to one of Paul’s teammates reportedly making disrespectful comments about Woodley’s mother.

Jake Paul has now addressed the incident in an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn.

In response to being asked whether he felt the fight is more personal for him as well as for Tyron Woodley after the incident at the press conference, Jake Paul stated:

“I think it’s more personal for me too…You know, just seeing his team act the way they did, you know. And by the way, he probably, said sitting there the same thing. ‘Oh, dude, my mama. My mama’. Cool, like, he wants to get all gangster. Cool, like, but they were also being super disrespectful. My team is professional, so, yeah. Were they in the wrong? Yeah. But they’re never just gonna come out of pocket and just act up like that. So, there has to have been something that built it up, and then, boom. It explodes. So, yeah, just everything is more personal. And I’ll make him and his team pay for that, for sure.”

Bohn proceeded to note that Tyron Woodley has demanded an apology from the individual from Jake Paul’s camp who made the disrespectful comments against Woodley’s mother.

Bohn asked whether Jake Paul would encourage that individual to apologize. Paul replied by saying:

“Hell no. We’re not sorry. I’m not sorry at all. Should we not have done it? Maybe. But we’re not sorry.”

Check out MMA Junkie's interview with Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

YouTube megastar Jake Paul is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing bout this weekend.

The matchup will witness the young social media influencer take on an MMA veteran well-known for his punching power.

The eight-round cruiserweight bout between Paul and Woodley will headline a Showtime Boxing fight card August 29. The event will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Harvey Leonard