"He wants it just as bad as I do" - Jonathan Di Bella proud to realize father's dream of becoming world champion

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella will defend his throne for a second time at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5th. Challenging him will be fellow world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who wears the division's Muay Thai crown.

The Italian-Canadian world champion is currently undefeated across his amateur and pro kickboxing career. He even has two wins in pro boxing. Di Bella credits much of his success to his father and trainer, Angelo Di Bella, head of the Di Bella Kickboxing Academy in New York City.

On what it means to have his father play an active role in his success as a world champion, Jonathan Di Bella told ONE:

"Yeah, it means a lot because we both want it the same. You know, he wants it just as bad as I do, if not even more, I believe."

Jonathan Di Bella's father, Angelo Di Bella, closely advises him on his career, ever since he was a kid

Di Bella said that his father Angela is always hands-on when it comes to his training and his career trajectory. Ever since he was a kid training in Kyokushin karate right down to his latest world title defense, Angelo Di Bella has been with him every step of the way.

It's no surprise that he shares his son's success just as enthusiastically as if he's the one fighting in the ring.

On his father's role in his career, Jonathan Di Bella further told ONE:

"So yeah, it's cool to share. That's one thing that's good, that we're always together training, and we're always together talking about what's coming up next. It's been a great journey since I was a kid."

Catch Di Bella and his father in action at ONE Friday Fights 58. available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.