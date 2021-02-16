"He wants to be known as Nathan now" - Ariel Helwani says 'Nate' Diaz is no more 

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Nate Diaz's return to the octagon for over a year now. However, after Diaz's loss to Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal at UFC 244, the Stockton Slugger has been cryptic about his plans for the future. But the veteran did make his intentions clear about one thing.

In a recent conversation between Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani, the latter revealed what Diaz wants people to call him.

"He wants to be known as Nathan now," Helwani said.

Citing his discussions with Diaz two weeks prior, Helwani spoke of Diaz's disinterest in fighting in the 155-pound category. However, he did offer a special callout to lightweight contender Charles Oliveira.

"Who's the guy who beat... Ferguson? That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy right there, that’s who I’ll fight," Diaz said.

Oliveira, on the other hand, is convinced he is worthy of a lightweight title shot. Replying to Diaz's callout in a surprisingly straightforward tweet, Oliviera wrote:

"Status: No interest, homie. Goal: Lightweight belt."

Nate Diaz is a formidable trash talker

Nate Diaz is no newbie to the art of trash talking. A trash talking pioneer from the initial days of the sport, Diaz maintained his character by specifically discrediting three lightweight fighters about their accomplishments. He said:

"U and Dp just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy that ran off and didn't want none especially wit me, how u gonna fight for a title? I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life .. lol lightweight division."

Further engaging in a heated social media exchange with Dustin Poirier, many were convinced that the two would inevitably lock horns. But UFC contracts don't get signed by just flapping gums. But with Dana White being the ultimate matchmaker, it's not out of the realm of possibility that we will see these two clash.

The UFC's lightweight division is considered by many experts to be the most competitive weight class on the roster. However, Nate Diaz believes this is far from the truth. With Conor McGregor looking at a potential rematch against Dustin Poirier and Oliveira expressing his disinterest in fighting Diaz, fans are left to wonder what's in store for Stockton's own.