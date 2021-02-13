"Don't forget who started this!" - Nate Diaz has a heated exchange with Dustin Poirier on social media

Nate Diaz has targeted Dustin Poirier in his latest Instagram post. The Stockton-based fighter has claimed that Poirier is simply following the 'orders' of the UFC after Dana White said that a trilogy fight between the latter and Conor McGregor is in the pipeline.

After defeating McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier said that he would be interested in fighting Nate Diaz. 'The Diamond' also hinted that he was open to fighting Diaz at 170 pounds after the latter had revealed that he no longer planned to compete in the lightweight division.

However, with Dana White's recent comments, it appears that the UFC is planning to bring the McGregor vs Poirier trilogy fight into fruition.

Following the latest development, Nate Diaz appears to be disappointed with the fact that Poirier has agreed to fight McGregor once again instead of settling his old rivalry with Diaz.

The two men were scheduled to fight each other in August 2018 at UFC 230. But the matchup didn't materialise, as Poirier was forced to withdraw due to an injury on the eve of the fight.

Earlier today, Nate Diaz posted a series of photos on his Instagram account, expressing his discontent at UFC for not offering him rematches.

However, Dustin Poirier was quick to respond, noting that Nate Diaz indeed had a rematch with McGregor in 2016, which he lost.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier just had a little back and forth on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/FvKtXQRZ3h — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 12, 2021

Why Nate Diaz said he was not given rematches?

In his Instagram post, Nate Diaz was referring to the rematches he never got against an opponent whom he lost to.

During his interaction with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz said that fighters like Conor McGregor are offered a rematch immediately after losing a fight, whereas the UFC never gave him such an opportunity.

"I got 11 losses. And they want to talk about how I got all these losses, right? And I tried to rematch all those losses. Never would they even consider or talk about it... But this guy (Conor McGregor) gets finished by me, he gets a rematch... And then, he lost to him (Dustin Poirier), and now they’re talking about a rematch. This guy just gets rematches?" said Nate Diaz.

In the interview, Nate Diaz cited Charles Oliveira as his next potential opponent. But 'Do Bronx' respectfully denied the challenge, saying he is only interested in fighting for the UFC lightweight title.