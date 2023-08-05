"He went for the Daniel Cormier towel trick" - Fans slam Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila for missing weight against Jeremy Stephens 

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card, all fighters except Chris Avila successfully made weight. Avila, Diaz's teammate, missed weight by 2.3 pounds for his 168-pound bout against Jeremy Stephens.

This weight miss didn't sit well with fight fans, who expressed their disappointment on Twitter, highlighting Avila's lack of professionalism. Check out a few responses below.

An eagle-eyed user @NikoRed_ONE pointed out that Avila tried to do the old-towel trick Daniel Cormier used to make weight at UFC 210 against Anthony Johnson:

"He went for the Daniel Cormier [@dc_mma] towel trick."

Nick @NikoRed_ONE @MMAFighting He went for the @dc_mma towel trick

In another reaction, @Tomasdearc wrote:

"He didn’t train. He’s there to collect a check."

In a hilarious comment, @realAdrianDa32 wrote:

"The Diaz camp really needs to look into PEDs."

In another response, @AllGDoesIsGame questioned Avila's professionalism as he wrote:

"I’m sorry you’re a professional there’s no reason to miss weight with plenty of time; as someone who used to wrestle, I'd never ever miss weight, and I had to drop sometimes 15-30lbs depending on time between matches or coming into season, be better, or give time for a stand by."

In an accusatory post, @SmilingKylan opined that Avila is still in the fight business only because of Nick and Nate Diaz:

"I distinctly remember this guy as being one of the worst fighters I had ever seen in the UFC. Without the Diaz bros, this guy would be serving hot dogs somewhere."

Another user @ParkerTomasco questioned:

"This dude looks like he can easily drop 10 lbs. did he even cut weight at all? Lol."

Another netizen @GhettoGorilla88 wrote:

"He looks like he put weight on, never mind cut it."

@WitchyWagon said:

When you got bills to pay, and you do some quick math, and you realize… 'Fk. I just fkd it up…' Probably losing 30%, huh."

Image courtesy @MMAFighting on Twitter

When Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila said KSI was afraid to fight him

Former UFC athlete Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila is an experienced fighter holding a boxing record of 3-1 and an MMA record of 8-9. Although his combat sports records are nothing too impressive, the 30-year-old believes he'll make light work of influencer boxer KSI if they lock horns in the ring.

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Avila stated that a fight with KSI is unlikely to materialize since the YouTube superstar is scared of him:

"[KSI is] Scared. He be big leaguing acting like he is too good to fight people. He knows exactly who I'm, [I] just fought on his show, just beat the f**k out of his guy he signed... KSI, he ain't going to fight me, he is trying to get a fight with Jake Paul... I'll beat the breaks out of KSI."

Catch Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila's comments below:

Fans and followers will have to wait and see how the situation unfolds and whether a fight between Chris Avila and KSI will ever become a reality.