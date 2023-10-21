“He went to sleep in seconds” - Said Nurmagomedov's lightning-fast finish in Abu Dhabi leaves UFC fans stunned

Fans are impressed by Said Nurmagomedov’s lighting-fast submission win against Muin Gafurov.
In March of this year, Nurmagomedov had his four-fight winning streak snapped due to a unanimous decision loss against Jonathan Martinez.
At UFC 294, Nurmagomedov looked to get back against Gafurov, and it didn’t take long for him to make a statement. Shortly after the one-minute mark, the Russian secured a guillotine choke and left his opponent unconscious before the referee had time to step in.
Social media erupted due to Nurmagomedov’s 73-second submission win, including a popular Twitter account called “MMA Orbit” saying the following:
“SAID NURMAGOMEDOV! WOW! #UFC294”
The comment section featured plenty of fans praising Nurmagomedov for his UFC 294 performance, including the following people:
“And he went to sleep in seconds xd”
“Veryyyy smooth”
“That was fast”
“that was quick”
“Mf was fast af”
Said Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut in July 2018 with a professional MMA record of 11-1. He won his first two Octagon appearances before suffering a setback due to a unanimous decision loss against Raoni Barcelos.
Nurmagomedov bounced back from his first UFC loss with the previously-mentioned four-fight win streak. Following his UFC 294 win, it’ll be intriguing to see if the 31-year-old Russian can secure a spot in the bantamweight rankings.
Since making his promotional debut, Nurmagomedov has proven to be a potential contender at 135 pounds. With that said, the division is filled with top-tier fighters, so it will be easier said than done to reach the top.