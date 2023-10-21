How is Said Nurmagomedov related to Khabib Nurmagomedov? Are the Dagestani fighters blood brothers? All you need to know

UFC bantamweight contender Said Nurmagomedov returned to action at UFC 294 against Muin Gafurov. The Dagestani scored a quick first-round submission victory over Gafurov following a challenging unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Martinez in March earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

The Nurmagomedov name has emerged as a symbol of MMA excellence, epitomized by the storied career of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. This legacy has naturally sparked curiosity among fans, prompting them to contemplate the potential relationship between the retired UFC fighter and the rising UFC bantamweight contender.

The shared surname and their Dagestani heritage frequently lead to speculation about the existence of a familial bond between Said Nurmagomedov and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, it's imperative to clarify that the connection between Said and Khabib Nurmagomedov is limited to their shared homeland of Dagestan and the coincidental similarity of their last names.

In response to these persisting rumors, both fighters have publicly addressed the issue, unequivocally asserting that they share no familial ties. 'The Eagle' himself dispelled any such notion during an interview, declaring:

"Of course, I know him. He’s a very good friend. He’s an amazing fighter. But he’s not my cousin even though we have the same name. He has a very big chance in the UFC."

Said Nurmagomedov has also chimed in on the matter, stating:

"It happens frequently. Even in Abu Dhabi, I get that. Not Khabib specifically, but they think we’re all the same. But it doesn’t bother me, though."

Hence, it is categorically established that, despite the confusion arising from their shared surname and common Dagestani roots, Said Nurmagomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not related in any manner.

Expand Tweet