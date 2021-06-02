'He will be dropped by a Disney teen star' - Jake Paul predicts he will put Tyron Woodley to sleep inside two rounds

Jake Paul's confidence is at an all-time high coming into his ballyhooed boxing match with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The polarizing YouTube star vowed to keep his knockout streak alive against the veteran cage fighter through his Instagram account.

"Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben [Askren] and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds," Jake Paul wrote.

Paul's jab is a reference to his stint as a former Disney child actor. The 24-year-old has been maligned by combat sports fans due to his arrogant demeanor and his unusual entry into boxing.

The infamous celebrity boxer also sniped at Tyron Woodley's former boss, UFC president Dana White. He challenged the MMA promoter to place a bet on 'The Chosen One,' saying:

"Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex."

Jake Paul's history with Tyron Woodley

The animosity surrounding Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley developed months ago when they had a heated backstage argument at the Paul vs Askren Triller event. Woodley confronted Paul, who famously knocked out his teammate and longtime friend Ben Askren.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

The boxing showdown between the two was foreshadowed during a brief exchange on Twitter in April. Paul was making fun of Askren after the latter had just announced his retirement. Woodley didn't take too kindly to Paul's antics, and he replied with a threat.

"Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them," Woodley tweeted.

After getting embarrassed by Paul, Askren told media members that he'd love for Woodley to avenge his loss. On August 28, Woodley has the opportunity to do exactly that. But not if Paul turns in another surprising performance.

