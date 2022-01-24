John McCarthy predicts how a boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will go down - "He will get f***ing destroyed" 

John McCarthy doesn't think it's a good idea for Francis Ngannou to box Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' is a boxing heavyweight world champion and has recently been calling out 'The Predator' for a potential showdown inside the squared circle.

Following Ngannou's win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Fury yet again laid down the gauntlet for the UFC heavyweight champ.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰

While Ngannou seems interested in the fight, McCarthy feels he'd get "destroyed" in a boxing match with Fury. 'Big' John believes Ngannou should try to fix his seemingly strained relationship with the UFC and continue fighting inside the octagon instead of seeking a multi-million dollar payday from boxing Fury.

According to the former UFC referee, Ngannou's underwhelming striking display against Ciryl Gane is proof that he'll get beat up by Fury in a potential clash. In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"Just figure out what it's going to take to make you know both of you [Dana White and Francis Ngannou] happy. The boxing thing, there's one thing that I hope Francis can be shown in this fight that he just had with Ciryl Gane who's a good stand-up fighter, dude, you will get murked by Tyson Fury... After I watched last night, he will get fu**ing destroyed..."

John McCarthy explains how Francis Ngannou will slowly "fade off into the sunset" if he quits UFC

According to John McCarthy, the UFC will remain unaffected even if Ngannou leaves as the reigning champion. He feels Ngannou's departure won't hurt the promotion, its business, or the heavyweight division. He believes people would quickly get used to 'The Predator' not competing inside the octagon anymore.

Instead, it's Ngannou who has everything to lose and will slowly "fade off into the sunset" if he quits the UFC, according to McCarthy:

"If he leaves the UFC, no one's going to bat an eye. It's not going to affect the UFC at all. It's not going to affect their money, it's not going to affect their promotion, it's not going to affect their heavyweight division, it won't affect anything... The heavyweight division won't even skip a beat, he'll just fade off into the sunset..."

Ngannou is yet to take a call on his future but has admitted that he'd like to make a switch to boxing down the line. He has also claimed that the UFC hasn't treated him well lately and that he isn't getting what he deserves. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Francis Ngannou.

