“He will get a lot of support” - Superbon ready to face Masaaki Noiri and Japanese crowd at ONE 173

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is embracing being an unpopular figure in his upcoming world title unification bout.The 35-year-old Bangkok native will enter enemy territory at Ariake Arena, where he’ll face Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri in the curtain closer of ONE 173 on Nov. 16.The challenges of overcoming his prolific adversary and a hostile crowd are not lost on Superbon.The Thai striking savant understands he must silence thousands of fans while focusing on his game plan.In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said beating the interim 155-pound kickboxing king in his home turf will be easier said than done:&quot;He gets to fight in his home country. With the crowd, he will get a lot of support. The other strength is his punches and his patience in waiting for his opponent to miss the timing [of their shots].&quot;Noiri catapulted himself to superstardom by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in March, in one of the biggest upsets in the sport.After struggling early in ONE, the former K-1 double champion finally found his stride and has unbridled confidence entering his clash with the Superbon Training Camp founder. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperbon says Masaaki Noiri will break after tasting his powerMasaaki Noiri has been vocal about his belief that he can finish Superbon the same way he did against Tawanchai.After all, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion already beat Superbon twice, which built the Japanese fighter's confidence even more.However, Superbon believes the interim champ is being way too overconfident. At ONE 173, he plans to make Noiri eat his words:&quot;I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won,&quot; Superbon told ONE.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest ONE 173 updates.