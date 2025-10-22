  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He will get a lot of support” - Superbon ready to face Masaaki Noiri and Japanese crowd at ONE 173

“He will get a lot of support” - Superbon ready to face Masaaki Noiri and Japanese crowd at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 22, 2025 08:20 GMT
Superbon (L) and Masaaki Noiri (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Superbon (left), Masaaki Noiri (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is embracing being an unpopular figure in his upcoming world title unification bout.

Ad

The 35-year-old Bangkok native will enter enemy territory at Ariake Arena, where he’ll face Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri in the curtain closer of ONE 173 on Nov. 16.

The challenges of overcoming his prolific adversary and a hostile crowd are not lost on Superbon.

The Thai striking savant understands he must silence thousands of fans while focusing on his game plan.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said beating the interim 155-pound kickboxing king in his home turf will be easier said than done:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He gets to fight in his home country. With the crowd, he will get a lot of support. The other strength is his punches and his patience in waiting for his opponent to miss the timing [of their shots]."

Noiri catapulted himself to superstardom by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in March, in one of the biggest upsets in the sport.

Ad

After struggling early in ONE, the former K-1 double champion finally found his stride and has unbridled confidence entering his clash with the Superbon Training Camp founder.

Ad

Superbon says Masaaki Noiri will break after tasting his power

Masaaki Noiri has been vocal about his belief that he can finish Superbon the same way he did against Tawanchai.

After all, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion already beat Superbon twice, which built the Japanese fighter's confidence even more.

However, Superbon believes the interim champ is being way too overconfident. At ONE 173, he plans to make Noiri eat his words:

Ad
"I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won," Superbon told ONE.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest ONE 173 updates.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications