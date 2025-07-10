"He will go down" - Mohamed Younes Rabah believes Shadow will struggle with his power based on past fights

'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah has done his homework on Shadow Singha Mawynn and believes he's identified a crucial weakness that could lead to a spectacular finish when they lock horns at ONE Fight Night 33.

Set to go down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Algerian's featherweight Muay Thai clash against the No.3-ranked contender serves as the event's co-headliner on July 11.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star has extensively studied both his opponent's weaknesses and strengths, particularly paying attention to the Thai's lone defeat against Mamuka Usubyan in his promotional debut.

From there, he feels confident that his skillset will be the kryptonite to the Thai striker's defensive vulnerabilities.

"I watched his first fight when he lost. I watched it live, and we could see lots of openings in his defense, especially when he attacks," Mohamed Younes Rabah told ONE Championship.

"So, with the best counter-striking skills, I can beat him. This is what we saw from the first fight."

Mohamed Younes Rabah's analysis didn't stop there. The 28-year-old believes Shadow's subsequent opponents—whom he defeated to enjoy a 4-0 run heading into their contest this week—haven't possessed the boxing prowess necessary to exploit those same defensive gaps.

"After his first fight, he didn't fight any good boxers with strong punches. They're all good kickers or have a Muay femur technique," he continued.

"After his first fight, he faced smart fighters, but none of them with enough power in their hands. So, if he leaves openings in his defense, and gets struck by a strong punch, he will go down."

That confidence in his finishing ability could prove decisive when these featherweight Muay Thai warriors collide in their co-main event showdown inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Don't miss a moment of ONE Fight Night 33, available live and free to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday.

Mohamed Younes Rabah out to make it back-to-back wins at ONE Fight Night 33

For Mohamed Younes Rabah, a victory will provide him a significant step as he aims to break into the featherweight Muay Thai ranking and close in on Tawanchai's coveted strap.

The Pattaya-based star debuted in style with a knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex, but lost his upward momentum when he fell to the Thai slugger in their rematch last year.

He returned to the winner's column with a striking clinic against Eddie Abasolo at ONE 169, and he heads into this fixture against Shadow aiming to make it successive triumphs under the promotional banner for the first time.

