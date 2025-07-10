Mohamed Younes Rabah rates upcoming foe Shadow highly: “He is a very good fighter”

'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah is expecting a tough match against Shadow Singha Mawynn in their scheduled clash this week. He sees the rising Thai star as a talented opponent who should put up a serious challenge.

The two topnotch featherweight Muay Thai fighters are featured in the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both are gunning for a victory that would pad their respective causes in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, where they are among a host of emerging forces.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his showdown against Shadow, Rabah shared his thoughts on his opponent based on what the Singha Mawynn Gym affiliate has laid out so far.

The 28-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout representative said:

"Shadow is a very good fighter. He is strong, smart, and has a good right kick, strong punches, and good clinch technique. So, I think he is a very good fighter, and one of the best. "

Shadow has been on a tear since joining ONE Championship in February last year, winning five of six matches to earn a six-figure contract to compete in the promotion's main roster and make his way to No. 3 in the contenders' list in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

It is something that Mohamed Younes Rabah looks to halt at ONE Fight Night 33. He is banking on the momentum he got from his victory in November last year over American Eddie Abasolo in going about it.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Mohamed Younes Rabah expects explosive encounter between him and Shadow

Given their aggressive style of fighting, Mohamed Younes Rabah is expecting an explosive contest in his showdown with Shadow at ONE Fight Night 33, and that fans should take heed.

He touched on it in the same interview with ONE Championship ahead of the promotion's latest Amazon Prime Video event, touting it as one of the matches to take note of.

Rabah said:

"I expect fireworks and a good fight because both of us like to fight. So, I think this fight is going to be one of the best fights ever. I expect fireworks. For sure, I am going to win. Let's see how I'm going to win."

Mohamed Younes Rabah has a professional record of 15-1. He made his ONE Championship debut in December 2023 and has steadily built his stock as a fighter to contend with in the "Home of Martial Arts."

