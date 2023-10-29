"He will knock him out inside 6” - Anthony Joshua wipes the floor with Tyson Fury after baffling performance against Francis Ngannou, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury should be next on the list of boxing's biggest fights to make, according to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing and one of the sport's leading promoters, has been campaigning for a clash between the two Brits for several years.

Having labeled a potential clash between Joshua and Fury as the biggest fight in British boxing history, Hearn recently stated that the time to organize the heavyweight bout was now.

In the wake of Fury's controversial win over Francis Ngannou, Eddie Hearn shared with Boxing Social his thoughts on a possible fight between Joshua and 'The Gypsy King':

"I don't know what the Wilder fight took out of [Fury], but I'm telling you now and I've told you before, and people will laugh at me, [Anthony Joshua] beats Tyson Fury every day of the week, and twice on a Sunday. He will knock him out inside six rounds. And we're in danger of not getting that fight. So, I'll tell you what, just scrap everything and make AJ against Fury now. And I'm telling you now, AJ will beat him comfortably and he will stop him and he will finish his career."

Eddie Hearn explains the collapse of Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour in August, Eddie Hearn was bursting with confidence about the likelihood of Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder taking place either this year or in early 2024.

Hearn credited the involvement of Saudi Arabia as the main reason for his confidence. However, it now appears that the potential clash is off the table.

Deontay Wilder has not competed since October 2022, where he KO'd Robert Helenius in the first round, and fans are no doubt eager to see 'The Bronze Bomber' back in action.

Anthony Joshua has been more active than Wilder, and bounced back from defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022 with a decision win over Jermaine Franklin in April before knocking out Robert Helenius in August.

During an interview with Seconds Out, Eddie Hearn shared an update on the fallout of Joshua vs. Wilder, saying:

"We agreed the deal! So did Wilder. And because we've done a couple of fights with [Saudi Arabia] before, I felt it was a done deal. But unfortunately it wasn't, so we have to look for an alternative venue. There are discussions still going on with Saudi Arabia."

