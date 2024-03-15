"He will lose everything" - UFC 300 is make or break for Justin Gaethje's title hopes according to Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev believes that Justin Gaethje's next fight could have major consequences on his career.

The No.2 ranked lightweight contender has made it clear that he has one more run at the title left in his career, and will hope that his upcoming clash with Max Holloway does not go awry.

'The Highlight' will defend the BMF title, which he won after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, against 'Blessed' in April, at the much anticipated UFC 300 event.

Makhachev recently shared his thoughts on the bout, and stated that a loss for 'The Highlight' could signal the end of his title aspirations.

Over recent years, Gaethje has evolved from an incautious, marauding striker into a slick, more disciplined striker. His recent victories over Poirier and Rafael Fiziev are proof of his growth.

With the Dagestani wanting to fight in June this year, his close friend and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently stated that the Gaethje vs. Holloway fight makes no sense.

According to the lightweight king, a defeat at UFC 300 will close the door on 'The Highlight' getting back to an undisputed world title. Makhachev was recently interviewed by MMAJunkie, where he said this:

"Can you imagine if Gaethje loses? If Gaethje loses, he loses everything. His chance [at the title], I don't know when he's gonna fight for the title again. If Holloway lose, who will he fight? Topuria?"

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview below from 7:35:

Islam Makhachev names one featherweight contender he believes can defeat Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria recently dethroned the former long-reigning king of the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski. The pair faced off at UFC 298, where 'El Matador' secured a second-round knockout win to become the new champion.

Following the clash, Topuria took to Instagram to share a video of lightweight king Islam Makhachev being knocked out against Adriano Martins at UFC 192. Topuria's indirect callout drew no response from the Dagestani, who recently shared his thoughts on the Spaniard's antics during an MMAJunkie interview.

Makhachev believes No.5 ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev can defeat 'El Matador'. He said:

"After [Topuria's] fight, I posted something saying, 'Congratulations.' He posted something on Instagram but I don't understand why... But he is good, he has some good boxing. He has a hard fight in his division, with Movsar [Evloev]. I think this fight, honestly, Movsar can beat him because he is a bad matchup for [Topuria]." [14:00-14:45]