"He will never be a UFC champion" - Leon Edwards can't believe Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards believes that Jorge Masvidal does not stand a chance against Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal got his first UFC title shot on short notice at UFC 251 against the champion Usman. Unfortunately, he did not win that fight. Bad blood is still evident, and both men have indicated that they want a rematch.

However, according to Leon Edwards, he believes Usman would win with ease every time. Edwards made it clear that this would be an easy fight for Usman. He even went on to say that Masvidal was not deserving.

“First of all, I don’t think Masvidal deserves a title shot. So, for him to promote himself by saying he broke Usman’s nose and give me a full camp. But, I think Usman beats him ten out of ten times, I just don’t think Masvidal is a championship fighter. I think he is a good fighter,a good contender, but will never be a UFC champion from what I can see. It is more just about the business side and the money. Usman probably thinking about the money, easy work for a high payday.”

It looks like the UFC is interested in booking Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II. Masvidal had taken the earlier fight on short notice and has since claimed that with better preparation, the results would be very different.

He has also said that he wants to fight once in March and then for the title later on in the year.

Congrats to @USMAN84kg on his victory, see you soon — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 14, 2021

What is next for Leon Edwards?

Although Leon Edwards does not have a case for a title shot, he is still very interested in fighting on the March 13 card.

Edwards has been going back and forth with potential contenders for his next UFC bout. After Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of their scheduled bout, Edwards went on to call out Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington.

UFC president Dana White has indicated that Colby Covington will be the frontrunner to fight Leon Edwards next month at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, the UFC have also said that they are still looking for an opponent.

Leon Edwards is currently ranked third in the welterweight division of the UFC, amid an eight-fight winning streak. He has beaten big names such as Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donal Cerrone, and Peter Sobotta on this run.

Edwards has not competed since July 2019, but he is fully prepared to make up for that this year.