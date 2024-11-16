"He will never fight again" - Fans react to UFC 310 losing another big matchup as Nick Diaz allegedly pulls out amid drug rumors, replacement reported

MMA fans have been reacting to the news that Nick Diaz has once again pulled out from his bout against Vicente Luque. The pair were set to face-off at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

Diaz had originally been scheduled to face Luque at the UFC on ABC 7 event in Abu Dhabi in August. Their bout never went ahead though, as it was reported Diaz wasn't allowed to travel to the country.

The pair were instead rescheduled to face-off at UFC 310 next month, however, once again, it appears as though the fight won't be happening. First reported by MMA journalist Alex Behunin earlier today, the 41-year-old is now out of the fight and will be replaced by Themba Gorimbo.

While there is no official reason yet as to why Nick Diaz has pulled out of the UFC 310 bout, the news comes amidst a week of rumors surrounding the UFC star's health. His girlfriend had previously shared an alarming story on her Instagram earlier this week which appeared to suggest Diaz was struggling with a drug addiction.

Fans have since been reacting to the news, with many expressing concern for the fighter. One fan even stated that they don't expect to see Diaz fight again:

"He will never fight again sadly. Sad truth. Even if he does, he will get finished."

Another fan said:

"I very much hope he finds peace."

One fan wrote:

"I guess the drug addict pictures were actually him"

Another fan wrote:

"Not surprised to hear this at all"

One fan added:

"Poor Nick, bro is on meth I think"

Another said:

"Sad for Nick, big opportunity for Themba"

Dana White announces interim title fight for UFC 310

Dana White recently dropped a bombshell announcement in regards to the UFC 310 card, following the news that Belal Muhammad is injured out of his welterweight title against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Taking to social media last night, the UFC CEO released a video which provided an update on the Las Vegas pay-per-view next month. Men's flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will now defend his flyweight belt in the main event against Kai Asukura, and a new co-main event was announced.

Per White, Rakhmonov will remain on the card and will now face Ian Garry for the interim welterweight title. Garry was previously booked to face Joaquin Buckley, however, the American has been tasked with facing Colby Covington.

