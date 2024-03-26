"He will walk through fire" - Fans impressed by Dana White's firm stand against UFC over 'friend' Joe Rogan's potential axing

Dana White discussed an instance where he stood by Joe Rogan when he recently spoke to Lex Fridman.

Fridman said he was sitting with Rogan while the JRE host was taking a phone call with White. He was referring to Rogan getting canceled for "something" and how many no longer wanted him commentating on UFC fights.

White threatened to resign from the UFC amid this chat, and Fridman remarked that the exchange resonated with him as being powerful.

Fridman said this got him teary-eyed and after he spoke to the UFC figurehead about how much he valued loyalty in that situation, Dana White said:

"When you're with me, you're with me. It's a two way street. I'm not one of these guys that's gonna roll over and; it's like going through COVID, I wasn't laying any of these people [off]. Some of these people have been with me for 20 years. We're gonna lay them off? Uh uh. This motherf***** will burn, burn before I would do that to my people."

"None of that type of stuff is ever going to happen while I'm here. Can't say what's going to happen when I leave but when I'm here, the people who are with me and who've been with me, they know exactly what's up and Joe knows what's up. Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me and I am very loyal to Joe Rogan."

Check out the clip of Dana White discussing standing up for Rogan below:

Dana White and those he's friendly with

While White once stated how he and 'Stitch' Duran were never friends, he does in fact have some close pals out there.

The 54-year-old has publically shown off his friendship with former US president Donald Trump. Several entrances at UFC shows have been done for Trump and the former US president also promoted multiple UFC shows in the early stages of Dana White's tenure with the company.

The native of Connecticut has also had close relationships with several fighters including Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and notably Chuck Liddell. 'The Iceman' is someone White has always had close ties with through ups, downs and some silly pranks peppered in also.