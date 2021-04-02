When Khabib Nurmagomedov trolled Dominick Cruz for his commentary at UFC 229

When Khabib Nurmagomedov was landing a heavy ground and pound attack on Conor McGregor at UFC 229, commentator Dominick Cruz repeatedly stated that the Irishman was trying to wear out the Dagestani champion.

Joe Rogan, who was also at the desk at UFC 229, promptly countered Cruz's claims. Rogan stated that Conor McGregor was unable to respond to Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling. Rogan was ultimately proven right when Nurmagomedov caught an exhausted McGregor in a rear-naked choke in round four of the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was not pleased with Dominick Cruz's perspective on the fight UFC 229. According to Nurmagomedov, Cruz's commentary seemed preposterous as it was evident that Conor McGregor was not equipped to defend himself on the ground.

"But you know I don't understand one thing. Remember when I smash this guy? When I smash his face... Dominick Cruz said, 'He make him tired with his face.' Please tell your friend Dominick Cruz that he is like little bit without mind," Khabib Nurmagomedov told Daniel Cormier.

Here is the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov ridiculing Dominick Cruz over his UFC 229 commentary:

Dominick Cruz responds to criticism about commentary during Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dominick Cruz addressed the UFC 229 commentary incident on an episode of Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries. The former bantamweight champion stated that he was trying to look at the match from a fighter's perspective and said:

"Khabib was smashing Conor down on the floor, he was just unloading. I can't remember what round Conor got finished in that fight... I remember saying like, 'Man, it looks like he is trying to hope. He is covering up and hoping because he is not doing too much, that Khabib gets tired punching himself out trying to finish him.'"

"And Joe said: 'I don't know. I think he just can't do anything. He is getting smashed...' It's not that he is wrong... but as a fighter, I've been in that position. I'm losing at that point if I'm Conor and I have pretty much no chance of getting up because this dude is on me like glue... my last hope is he might get tired. Everything else you tried is not working," Cruz added.

Dominick Cruz also added that he later met with Conor McGregor at the UFC PI in Las Vegas and discussed the entire fiasco. According to Cruz, the Irishman agreed with 'The Dominator's' perspective on the fight and claimed that he was trying to tire Khabib Nurmagomedov out and eventually get back on his feet.