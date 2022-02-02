Israel Adesanya slams Robert Whittaker for saying he will follow Jan Blachowicz's blueprint at UFC 271 - "He should write his own homework"

Israel Adesanya has reacted to Robert Whittaker saying that Jan Blachowicz laid out the blueprint to beat 'The Last Stylebender' in their clash at UFC 259.

According to Adesanya, Whittaker is repeating the same mistake twice. 'The Reaper' tried to imitate Kelvin Gastelum's aggressive fighting style in their first meeting and was viciously knocked out by Adesanya in the second round at UFC 243.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, the reigning middleweight king said:

"We have a solid team and I've kept things fresh as well just to remind myself who I was. The first time we fought he [Whittaker] said Kelvin has laid out the blueprint to the path of beating me and look how that helped him. So this time Jan, he thinks, has the blueprint on beating me. But like I said, he should write his own homework. Stop trying to copy everyone else's homework."

Watch the full video below:

Whittaker believes Jan Blachowicz has provided a blueprint to beat 'The Last Stylebender' while handing him his lone professional loss at UFC 259. In a recent interview, the Australian hinted towards taking Adesanya down on the ground to neutralize his well-rounded striking, as Blachowicz did.

"I think Jan [Blachowicz] set a blueprint on how to beat him [Israel Adesanya]," said Whittaker..."Definitely we saw that Izzy is much less dangerous off his back. Still dangerous but less dangerous. You know, if I was a strategist I would be writing down all the points which Jan utilized to take that win and then putting it in my own."

Watch Robert Whittaker's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Jan Blachowicz predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Jan Blachowicz recently predicted the outcome of Israel Adesanya's next fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. Blachowicz believes Adesanya will successfully defend his middleweight strap against Robert Whittaker in the upcoming rematch.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #UFC #MMA



bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/i… Israel Adesanya says he’s “going to f*ck Whittaker up, again” at UFC 271 Israel Adesanya says he’s “going to f*ck Whittaker up, again” at UFC 271 😅 #UFC #MMAbjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/i…

Furthermore, according to the former light heavyweight champion, Adesanya's loss against him has made the Nigerian native a better fighter. In a recent interview with News Corp, the 38-year-old said:

"We will see but I think Israel wins again. We see how first fight looks. I think it's going to be a similar way. I show him [Adesanya] where he needs to work. Which part of his game. So now he will be a little bit better fighter. I think he's a pro, one of the best fighters in the world, so he has to learn something because this was really good lesson. If not, then he's going to lose again in the same way. But he's smart and I believe he will take a lot of experience from this fight."

The Mac Life @TheMacLife ‘He’s going to remember me for the rest of his life’: Jan Blachowicz says Israel Adesanya will never forget UFC 259 title tussle | themaclife.com/sports/mma/hes… ‘He’s going to remember me for the rest of his life’: Jan Blachowicz says Israel Adesanya will never forget UFC 259 title tussle | themaclife.com/sports/mma/hes… https://t.co/sYvLzkmc5A

Edited by David Andrew