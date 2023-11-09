"Heard you need an opponent for February 25th" - Former UFC champion Brandon Moreno called out by undefeated flyweight contender

UFC flyweight prodigy Muhammad Mokaev called out the former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for a fight next year.

Mokaev took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Moreno for a potential fight on February 25, 2024. There are reports of a UFC event in Mexico on the same date although the details haven't been confirmed yet by the promotion.

Mokaev wrote on X and mentioned UFC president Dana White and Moreno in his post:

"I heard you need an opponent for February 25th and I know Mexican people are tough people, let’s make this fight happen @theassassinbaby @ufc I will be in Mexico 🇲🇽 just let UFC know! @danawhite"

Mokaev is undefeated in his time in the UFC across five fights since 2022. He has remained active throughout his two years and also overcame a major injury suffered during his fight against Jafel Filho.

He is currently ranked No.10 in the flyweight rankings and will be hoping to rise up in his next few fights.

Manel Kape calls for a fight against Brandon Moreno

No.8 ranked contender Manel Kape has been vying for a matchup against Kai Kara-France but with no development on that front, he also called out former champ Brandon Moreno.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Kape blasted Kara-France for not accepting a fight with him. He said:

“This is the fight that makes sense. People are going to watch, people are going to buy the pay-per-view. It’s good for him, too, and it’s good for me. It’s good to make money. Why he won’t accept? The only answer is he’s scared. He knows he’s going to lose. He’s going to be on a three-fight losing streak. They want to pick an easy fight to get his confidence back. This was supposed to be a good fight with me and Kai Kara, but let’s see because all the fights are booked already, the top fights.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

Manel Kape then discussed his options and settled on Brandon Moreno as an exciting opponent, saying:

“[Alexandre] Pantoja against Brandon Royval is booked. I don’t know about Brandon Moreno. This can be a fight that interests me a lot.I don’t know if Brandon Moreno is ready to fight this year, but if Kai Kara don’t want to fight, we’re going to have to move on. We have to think of this option. It really excites me, and it will make me to come back to train and put on the hard work all the time.” [h/t MMA Fighting]