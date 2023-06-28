Heartwarming mutual respect between Israel Adesanya and Max Holloway leads to wholesome fan reactions - "Consistently a good dude"

Israel Adesanya's documentary 'Stylebender' recently made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film provides a comprehensive account of the UFC champion's life, chronicling his journey from childhood to his evolution as a fighter, all the while highlighting his close partnership with coach Eugene Bareman.

The documentary also shines a spotlight on Adesanya's engagement with mental health experts.

During a recent conversation on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway reflected on Adesanya's documentary, praising it with positive words.

In response to Holloway's feedback, the UFC middleweight champion took to Twitter to reciprocate the positive sentiment, sending a heartfelt message in return.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender 🏝️🤍

Shoutout Max for the love and respect. Our convo after the film will be a cherished memory of mine forever, cuz we knew that struggle! . Two of the best fighters on earth, who would have known we struggled like that. Bless you brother. 🏝️🤍Shoutout Max for the love and respect. Our convo after the film will be a cherished memory of mine forever, cuz we knew that struggle!. Two of the best fighters on earth, who would have known we struggled like that. Bless you brother. 🌊🏝️🤍 Shoutout Max for the love and respect. Our convo after the film will be a cherished memory of mine forever, cuz we knew that struggle! 😂😂😂. Two of the best fighters on earth, who would have known we struggled like that. Bless you brother. https://t.co/RoSVBUZq2R

The genuine mutual respect exhibited by Israel Adesanya and Max Holloway sparked a wave of wholesome reactions from fans, who were touched by the camaraderie and admiration between the two fighters.

Twitter user @ben_utcimages applauded 'Blessed':

"Love Max. Brings the fight. Is a gentleman and a beast at all times. Even when he fights my Anzacs, I cheer the Anzac whilst loving and respecting Holloway at the same time. He visits Auz or NZ, he will get a hero's welcome. Of that I'm very sure."

Ben UTC Images @ben_utcimages @stylebender Love Max. Brings the fight. Is a gentleman and a beast at all times. Even when he fights my Anzacs, I cheer the Anzac whilst loving and respecting Holloway at the same time. He visits Auz or NZ, he will get a hero's welcome. Of that I'm very sure. @stylebender Love Max. Brings the fight. Is a gentleman and a beast at all times. Even when he fights my Anzacs, I cheer the Anzac whilst loving and respecting Holloway at the same time. He visits Auz or NZ, he will get a hero's welcome. Of that I'm very sure.

Another user, @iagliam94, had similar sentiments:

"Max is a good guy, fellow gamer too"

@KelVarnsen111 remarked:

"Max is just consistently a good dude"

Israel Adesanya disputes the Andrew Tate case's legality

Israel Adesanya recently addressed the case involving Andrew Tate, who along with his brother Tristan is facing serious charges such as sexual assault and human trafficking. 'The Last Stylebender' took to Twitter to share a lighthearted meme, featuring a photoshopped image of the former kickboxer in handcuffs being surrounded by anime characters.

In the caption accompanying the post, Adesanya humorously questioned the credibility of the news regarding 'Cobra's' charges:

"Legit question… Is this how he was charged? Cuz it seems fake to be honest."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Is this how he was charged?

Cuz it seems fake to be honest.🍿 Legit question…Is this how he was charged?Cuz it seems fake to be honest.🍿 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Legit question…Is this how he was charged?Cuz it seems fake to be honest.🍿 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VSrPZCMdll

