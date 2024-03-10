"Heavyweight, you have yourselves a Conor McGregor" - Jaws drop on MMA X as "terrifying" Robelis Despaigne wins UFC debut in 18 seconds 

UFC heavyweight division got another knockout artist in the form of Robelis Despaigne and fans went berserk after witnessing his UFC 299 performance.

Cuba's Despaigne is a black belt and a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in taekwondo. In his relatively young MMA career, Despaigne has gained notoriety for quick finishes, incredible athleticism, and speed despite a massive 6'7" frame.

The 35-year-old made his UFC debut against Josh Parisian in the UFC 299 early prelims, securing a quick knockout. Despaigne showed no respect for Parisian's power and stormed him with strikes. However, he lost balance while attempting a head kick and was momentarily floored.

Parisian tried to capitalize on the opportunity but Despaigne's counter punch knocked him down and the referee intervened to stop the fight at the 0:18 mark of Round 1.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

Fans were impressed with Despaigne's performance and shared their thoughts in the comments:

"The man is a different breed - Yoel Romero 2.0"

"Heavyweight, you have yourselves a Conor Mcgregor"

Fan reactions to Despaigne's victory

At 35, Despaigne is no spring chicken for MMA but has shown massive promise so far. He has won all five of his fights by first-round knockout, which came in a combined 5 minutes 31 seconds with an average fight time of 1 minute 6 seconds.

However, two of his wins came in less than 20 seconds while the other two, against Stevie Payne and Miles Banks, were scored in three and four seconds, respectively. His MMA debut against Katuma Mulumba is by far the longest fight of his career which lasted for a full 4 minutes 54 seconds.

The 18-second knockout against Josh Parisian is the second-fasted knockout by a debuting heavyweight in UFC history. Todd Duffee holds the record for the fastest knockout in heavyweight debut (0:07).

The comparisons with Yoel Romero seem only logical given that both of them are Cuban and have an Olympic background in their respective sports. Like Despaigne, Romero came to the UFC in his mid-30s but still competed successfully against much younger competitors.