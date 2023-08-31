Heavyweight knockout artist set to be back-up fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, says Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are set to do battle for the heavyweight title at UFC 295 in December. According to Tom Aspinall, surging knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich is set to be the back-up fighter for the main event clash.

Since losing to Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut, Pavlovich has set the division on fire with six consecutive first-round knockouts, the longest first-round KO streak in promotional history.

Aspinall, who himself has become one of the heavyweight division's most promising contenders, recently shared some information he had been told by the UFC.

The promotion are yet to confirm a back-up fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but Aspinall believes that could change this weekend at UFC Paris.

The Brit recently appeared on the Fight Disciples podcast, where he said the following:

"From what I'm told, and I'll be getting this confirmed on the weekend when I'm in Paris, with the UFC brass. But, Sergei Pavlovich is going to be the back-up fighter for the main event [of UFC 295]. And [the UFC] don't like to match back-up fighters for title fights, so I'm told. So, say me and Pavlovich were matched up for UFC 295, and Stipe banged his head on fight day, who's gonna step in and fight Jon Jones?"

Aspinall continued:

"That's only what I've heard, I need to get in confirmed properly this weekend."

Watch the video below:

Jon Jones likens Sean O'Malley to Conor McGregor following UFC 292 victory

Jon Jones was singing Sean O'Malley's praises following an impressive UFC 292 knockout win over Aljamain Sterling. 'Sugar' snapped Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and was crowned the new bantamweight champion.

'Bones' believes that O'Malley has what it takes to become an MMA legend and go down as one of the greatest of all-time. Jones also compared the career path of Sean O'Malley to that of Conor McGregor, who has been an enormous inspiration to 'Sugar'.

Jon Jones recently appeared on the Overdogs Podcast, where he said this:

"I'm most excited about Sean O'Malley. I'm excited about him, I think he has the look, he reminds me a lot of McGregor. He's really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country... I like him a lot. And I really do want to see how far he can take it, he's young enough still to really make those leaps and bounds in this game."

'Bones' continued:

"He's gonna be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that, I always put my money on the wrestler, and O'Malley, he's looking like the total package. I'm gonna be tuning in to his pay-per-views for the next two years, for sure"

Watch the video below: