Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently made an edgy remark about MMA journalist Helen Yee and jokingly claimed she is an undercover spy.

Strickland is well-known for his controversial takes and for sharing his candid opinions on serious topics. Earlier today, 'Tarzan' and Yee went back and forth on X (formerly known as Twitter).

For context, recently, a user named @politicofolitic took to X and wrote:

''Sean, you found the beta.''

In response, Strickland denied the above-mentioned entity's existence, writing:

''He's not real. He's a Chinese bot trying to bring down America. You will never meet these people in real life. CHINESE BOT!!!!!''

Expand Tweet

The aforementioned post offended Yee, who then questioned the necessity of the word "Chinese." Under the post, she wrote:

''Why a “Chinese” bot though?''

Expand Tweet

Yee was hilariously accused of being an undercover spy by Strickland in response. He wrote:

''Helen is 100 percent a sleeper a cell. That girl will walk into the gym like she's trying seduce a government official for secrets. I had to tell her "idc if its 115 in this gym right now you keep dressing like this someone is gonna fight schmo" lol.We gotta do a interview.''

Expand Tweet

The journalist responded to Strickland's remarks with a clever answer of her own, writing:

''Yes, we do! But don’t worry @SStricklandMMA, this will be delivered by Saturday. Will be all covered up in our next interview.''

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Strickland has made a racial remark towards Yee. In an interview last year, Yee congratulated Strickland for starting a podcast with fellow UFC middleweight Chris Curtis called The Man Dance. Strickland made a joke and said:

''I'm trying to get this Chinese money, if there's any big Chinese sponsors. What's it called, the big phone company? Helen you could hook me up?!"

Additionally, when Yee mentioned that she is aware of the locations of all-you-can-eat buffets in her native land, Strickland replied:

"Okay well, f***ing I'm just happy you're not eating dogs."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (1:08):

Robert Whittaker wants Sean Strickland next

Robert Whittaker is eyeing a matchup with Sean Strickland for later this year. Considering the current dynamic atop the middleweight division, the two former champions appear to be on a collision course.

Strickland lost his 185-pound title to Dricus du Plessis in the first pay-per-view of 2024 before Whittaker returned to winning ways at the next numbered event with a decision win over Paulo Costa. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Reaper' brushed aside a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev and revealed his desire to fight 'Tarzan' instead.

Explaining his reasoning, Whittaker said:

''That [Chimaev fight] doesn’t move me. It does in clout, but it doesn’t move me higher up in the rankings... I don’t know. I want to fight guys in the top five. Beating Strickland puts me at (No.) 1 again, and that’s as close as you can get really.”

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (15:23):