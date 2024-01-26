"Hell would be too nice for him" - Fans react to TKO chief Vince McMahon's alleged abuse and graphic text leaks 

Vince McMahon has found himself in hot water in the wake of the latest sexual abuse allegations lobbied against him by Janel Grant in a recent lawsuit. The allegations have massive implications for the TKO Group Holdings executive chairman's position in the company and have been shared on X/Twitter.

Details of the abuse, along with leaked screenshots of texts sent to Grant from McMahon, have spread across all social media. Naturally, fans were horrified by the ordeal Grant allegedly went through, and many flocked to the comment section of the tweet to express their outrage.

On X/Twitter, one fan called for McMahon to be jailed for the rest of his life.

"Under the jail and throw away the key"

Another fan was so disgusted by McMahon that he called for the TKO chief to suffer eternal damnation.

"I couldn't finish reading it. Hell would be too nice for him"

Others echoed this sentiment.

"Hell is not enough for Vince McMahon"

Many were appalled by McMahon's character, continuing to call for his eternal damnation.

"Vince is not seeing heaven"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of McMahon being accused of sexual abuse. Rita Chatterton, an ex-referee, as far back as July 16, 1986, accused the TKO chairman of sexually assaulting her in a limousine. Additionally, a tanning bar worker accused McMahon of sexual harassment in 2006.

Two years ago, McMahon was at the center of an investigation conducted by the WWE board regarding unrecorded payments he was accused of making to silence several female employees.

What was TKO Group Holdings' response to the Vince McMahon lawsuit filed by Janel Grant?

Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking by Janel Grant, with her lawsuit naming John Laurinaitis and a former UFC heavyweight champion implied to be Brock Lesnar as defendants. Given the harrowing details of the controversy, many expect TKO to terminate McMahon.

The company was quick to issue a statement downplaying McMahon's power and involvement in WWE's day-to-day operations. It further tried to distance itself from the scandal by stating that the incidents took place prior to the TKO's executive team's arrival at the company.

"Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team's tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally."

However, TKO claimed to be taking Grant's allegations seriously and that the scandal is being addressed internally.