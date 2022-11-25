Henry Cejudo recently discussed a possible Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rematch and advised the former champion to take some time off.

Adesanya has been the most active champion in the UFC over the past few years and has fought three times in 2021 alone. His most recent bout at UFC 281 was the first loss of his middleweight career, and it was also the first time he was stopped in MMA.

Henry Cejudo believes that 'The Last Stylebender' should step away from competing to develop his game, as well as heal any injuries and health issues. 'Triple C' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and discussed the possible rematch:

"You need to stop competing in order for you to start learning Israel. In order for you to get better... Because you become a fan outside looking in. You start to see different opportunities. I wouldn't be mad if you take a whole damn year off. Take a whole damn year off."

Watch the video below from 1:50:

Henry Cejudo drew from the well of his own experience away from the octagon. 'Triple C' also spoke candidly about how beneficial time away from competing can be for a fighter.

Henry Cejudo sees similarities between himself and Kayla Harrison

Henry Cejudo recently took to Twitter to explain the similarities between his combat sports career and that of Kayla Harrison.

The dominant 2x PFL Women's Lightweight World Champion will be looking to secure the three-peat tonight. Harrison faces Larissa Pacheco in the main event of the PFL World Championships.

'Triple C' and Kayla Harrison both have Olympic gold medals, and both have been crowned champions of an MMA promotion. According to Cejudo, he may have to crown Harrison the new 'Triple C' should she defeat Pacheco.

Cejudo posted a tweet yesterday that compared the careers of the two martial artists:

"I see a lot of similarities between @KaylaH and I. Transitioning from Olympic gold to MMA, and now a chance at a 3peat. Damn, I might have to call her THE NEW Triple C. Don't miss Kayla make history! Easy money."

See the tweet below:

