"Bigger threat than Francis Ngannou" - Henry Cejudo believes Ciryl Gane could spell trouble for "king of kings" Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo has claimed that Ciryl Gane could be the biggest threat to Jon Jones at heavyweight. The former UFC double champion was mighty impressed by Gane's performance at UFC Paris. The towering Frenchman came away with a stunning TKO win over Tai Tuivasa this past weekend.

Cejudo believes that Gane will be the biggest threat to Jon Jones stylistically.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? 👀 https://t.co/Nkl8AXK2s1

'The Messenger' was fascinated by 'Bon Gamin's investment in the body as a staple against Tuivasa. Cejudo, who once claimed that Jon Jones would eat up Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou for breakfast, has evidently changed his mind.

While breaking down Gane's impressive victory against Tai Tuivasa, Cejudo claimed that he sent out a cautionary message to Jones:

"This dude's [Ciryl Gane] is a threat for everybody. I immediately texted Jon Jones, 'Hey man, watch out for this dude.' I almost feel after looking at that last fight like he is a bigger threat than Francis Ngannou for a guy like Jon Jones."

Watch Henry Cejudo talk about Ciryl Gane in the video below:

Henry Cejudo breaks down Ciryl Gane's victory over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

UFC Paris was headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. While Tuivasa braved the challenge of the crafty 'Bon Gamin', the Frenchman's skills proved too much for him. Gane walked away with a memorable victory in front of the 15,000 home fans in attendance.

Henry Cejudo has emerged as one of the sharpest minds in the game with his perspicacious observations and insightful breakdowns. He is also seen training alongside the biggest names in the sport, even when they are in camp preparing for a fight.

Cejudo claimed that he was impressed by Gane's movements and distance management:

"His angles were on point, his distance was on point, his investment in the body to break somebody down to eventually get the knockout was on point."

He added:

"Gane did an amazing job of front-kicking from southpaw. Constantly keeping him [Tai Tuivasa] at bay to eventually hurting him."

UFC @ufc



[ @Ciryl_Gane | THE HOMETOWN HERO JUST TORE THE ROOF OFF THE @ACCOR_ARENA!!!![ @Ciryl_Gane | #UFCParis THE HOMETOWN HERO JUST TORE THE ROOF OFF THE @ACCOR_ARENA!!!! 🇫🇷[ @Ciryl_Gane | #UFCParis ] https://t.co/8jTZ5ndYqa

