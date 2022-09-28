"I have a feeling that Anderson's going to get the job done"- Henry Cejudo believes Nate Diaz showdown next for Anderson Silva following Jake Paul fight

Henry Cejudo believes a fight between Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva could soon become a reality.

Cejudo recently hosted a Q&A session on his YouTube channel. In the first few minutes of the session, 'The Messenger' predicted 'The Spider' to win his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

According to Cejudo, Silva could possibly go on to fight the Stockton native after his potential win over 'The Problem Child'.

"Nate Diaz is more likely gonna fight the winner of Anderson Silva and Jake Paul, which could generate a lot of money for him. I mean, who wouldn't wanna see a slugfest with Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva or Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. But I have a feeling Anderson Silva's gonna get the job done. He should, at least."

Silva and Paul are set to lock horns on October 29 in a boxing match. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds and will take place at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Paul is currently undefeated as a boxer with a record of 5-0. 'The Problem Child' has already beaten two former UFC fighters in Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Silva was known for his elite striking skills during his prime years in the UFC and would pose a big challenge for Paul.

Nate Diaz names the only person he's interested in fighting

In the final bout of Diaz's contract, the Stockton native took on Tony Ferguson in a five-round fight. Diaz submitted 'El Cucuy' with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Diaz is currently a free agent and is open to venturing into other combat sports. In a recent Twitter post, the 37-year-old said he was only interested in fighting Hollywood superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Im only going to fight the rock

Otherwise I’m goood Im only going to fight the rock Otherwise I’m goood

It is unclear whether the Stockton native was serious about his callout or just posted it as a joke.

Prior to that, Diaz had said that he was interested in fighting the biggest names and that included YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

"Whoever's the biggest deal, whoever wants the fight, or anybody, the best boxers too. I want the best boxers, or Jake Paul. Whoever's gonna speak up the loudest, whoever's gonna get down and do what we gotta do because don't act like I'm not been here the whole time."

