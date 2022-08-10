"McGregor has a better chance to beat him than any other person" - Henry Cejudo previews potential Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor for a while now.

Despite being stripped of the title, Oliveira is the No.1-ranked lightweight contender after defeating Justin Gaethje in spectacular fashion at UFC 274 and is looking to have a big money-fight with ‘The Notorious’.

McGregor has been eyeing a move up from lightweight to the welterweight division, something he has reaffirmed with his massive bulking-up process over the past year.

Although McGregor comes on the heels of a horrific loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts regarding the potential fight in a recent live stream on his YouTube channel by stating:

“McGregor vs. Oliveira? I think McGregor has a better chance to beat him than any other person that he has fought, because he’s a southpaw. He’s going to throw power.”

It’s obvious that ‘The Messenger’ believes 'The Notorious' can still claim a win against a highly dangerous opponent like Charles Oliveria. After all McGregor’s striking is still amongst the best in the UFC. That being said, Cejudo also credited Oliveira’s skills as a champion fighter by saying:

“But Oliveira is going to take him down. Oliveira is not a dumb dude, Oliveira is pretty well-rounded.”

Check out Henry Cejudo’s livestream below:

Money is the sole motivation behind Charles Oliveira calling-out Conor McGregor

Charles ‘do Bronx’ Oliveira has been persistent in calling out MMA sensation and UFC legend Conor McGregor for a fight. McGregor’s plans of moving up to welterweight haven't fazed the former lightweight champion, who has said that he is willing to meet ‘The Notorious’ at welterweight for a fight if he has to.

Despite giving an impression of fondness towards Conor McGregor, ‘do Bronx’ clarified his stance at the UFC 280 press conference by explaining that he believes McGregor is a name that still draws a lot of money. Oliveira is also hoping to bag a fight with McGregor as the payout will be helpful in securing his family's future.

Catch Charles Oliveira's full press conference below:

Oliveira has on other occasions explained that even though the Irishman sits at No.12 in the lightweight rankings, he still has a massive fan following that can fill up stadiums. Only time will tell whether or not Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor happens, but if it does, it will be a superfight to remember for years to come.

