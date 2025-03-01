  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Henry Cejudo breaks down potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria lightweight fight: "Could be very problematic for a guy like Islam"

Henry Cejudo breaks down potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria lightweight fight: "Could be very problematic for a guy like Islam"

By Subham
Modified Mar 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
Henry Cejudo (left) seconds Islam Makhachev (middle) vs. Ilia Topuria (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Henry Cejudo (left) wants to see Islam Makhachev (middle) vs. Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on whether Ilia Topuria should fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev next. He also provided a brief breakdown of the matchup.

Ad

A potential super fight between Makhachev and Topuria has been brewing since 'El Matador' knocked out Max Holloway at UFC 308 last year. The Georgian-Spaniard has called out the Dagestani champion several times and has now vacated his featherweight title in pursuit of lightweight gold.

While Makhachev has been vocal about his own double championship aspirations, 170-pound champion Belal Muhammad is now set to defend his belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Moreover, top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is out of the title picture following his eleventh-hour withdrawal at UFC 311.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While some want Topuria to fight a ranked 155-pounder before getting a title shot, Cejudo wants to see the unbeaten phenom take on Makhachev next. 'Triple C' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think he should fight Islam Makhachev. I think when you knock out two guys like that, two first-ballot hall of famers, 100% does he deserve it. They had mentioned Arman Tsarukyan. They denied it cause Arman is nitty gritty man. They want want to take the chances of fighting Islam Makhachev and try to defeat him."
Ad

Breaking down the Makhachev vs. Topuria matchup, Cejudo added:

"If Islam cannot take Ilia down or if he doesn’t take him down early, dude, it could be very problematic for a guy like Islam Makhachev because Ilia Topuria he level changes his striking. He goes high, he goes low."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

Ad
Ad

MMA analyst thinks Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria will happen in 2025

Luke Thomas believes that Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest fights the UFC can do this year. Thomas believes that money is the primary driving factor for this fight to come to fruition in 2025.

He told Submission Radio:

"Money talks, and that’s the big one. I think it happens this year."
Ad

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (12:10):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी